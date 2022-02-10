Technology News
loading

Saturn's Aurorae Fuelled by Planet's High-Altitude Winds, Research States

Scientists claimed that the discovery has changed the understanding of planetary aurorae.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 February 2022 16:09 IST
Saturn's Aurorae Fuelled by Planet's High-Altitude Winds, Research States

Photo Credit: NASA

Saturn's rings shine bright in this Hubble Portrait

Highlights
  • Scientists say some of Saturn's aurorae are generated by swirling winds
  • New research offers a new understanding of aurorae
  • Study was published by scientists from University of Leicester

An aurora is a beautiful display of natural lights in the sky, usually seen near the North and South Poles at night. Scientists have long believed that aurorae are created when the solar winds interact with the Earth's magnetic field — when streams of electrified particles emitted by the Sun are trapped in the magnetic field of the Earth. This is usually the case on other planets as well. But scientists from University of Leicester claim they have discovered that not all aurorae are created by this phenomenon. They say they have found a never-before-seen mechanism creating planetary aurorae at Saturn's south pole.

What is this mechanism? The scientists say some of Saturn's aurorae are generated by swirling winds within the planet's own atmosphere and not just by the interaction between the solar wind and its magnetosphere. This discovery has changed the understanding of planetary aurorae. It also solves one of the mysteries about Saturn — why have we been unable to measure the length of a day on the planet?

NASA launched the Cassini probe in 1997, which reached Saturn in 2004. Since then, it has tried to measure how fast it spins to determine the length of its day. This is done by tracking radio emission ‘pulses' from Saturn's atmosphere. Scientists were surprised to find that Saturn's bulk rotation rate appeared to have changed since the Voyager 2 spacecraft had flown past the planet in 1981.

The scientists have published their findings in American Geophysical Union's Geophysical Research Letters.

A report by the University of Leicester quoted researcher Nahid Chowdhury as saying that the true rotation rate of a planet cannot vary this quickly, according to their understanding of planetary inner mechanics, and so, something unusual must be happening at Saturn.

They found that a significant proportion of Saturn's aurorae are generated by the swirling pattern of weather in its atmosphere and are responsible for the planet's observed variable rate of rotation.

Chowdhury said their study is the first detection of the fundamental driver, situated in the upper atmosphere of the planet, which generates the aurorae.

He added this will likely prompt some reconsideration of how the effects of local atmospheric weather on a planet impact the formation of aurorae.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Saturn, NASA, Aurora, Saturn Aurora
Crypto Framework: Global Regulators Going 'Full Steam' to Tame Digital Assets
Reddit Talk New Update Adds Feature to Record and Replay Conversations, Web Support, More

Related Stories

Saturn's Aurorae Fuelled by Planet's High-Altitude Winds, Research States
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  10. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.