Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Reducing Daily Salt Intake by 1 Gram Could Prevent 9 Million Heart Disase Cases in China, Study Claims

Reducing Daily Salt Intake by 1 Gram Could Prevent 9 Million Heart Disase Cases in China, Study Claims

China is one of the countries with the highest salt consumption and the daily average intake is 11 grams per day, over twice the WHO recommended amount.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 August 2022 03:46 IST
Reducing Daily Salt Intake by 1 Gram Could Prevent 9 Million Heart Disase Cases in China, Study Claims

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jair Lázaro

The Chinese government's action plan ‘Healthy China 2030' includes nutritional recommendations

Highlights
  • The average salt intake in China is 11 grams per day
  • This is well above the amount of 5 grams recommended by WHO
  • Reducing salt intake could help save 4 million lives, a study claims

Excessive salt intake is linked to high blood pressure that can increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. According to World Health Organization, one must keep the daily salt consumption below 5 grams to keep such diseases at bay. Now, a study has found out that by cutting the salt intake by just 1 gram daily, we can prevent roughly 9 million cases of heart attack and stroke and save four million lives by 2030. 

China is among the countries with the highest salt consumption where the daily average intake is 11 grams per day. This is twice the amount that WHO recommends. Researchers analyzed the health data of the Chinese population to arrive at the estimated figures. 

The team conducted a modeling study and attempted to estimate the health gains that could be achieved by reducing the salt intake among the population of China. This was aimed to develop a salt reduction programme in the nation through estimates. Researchers compiled the latest and most reliable data on the population size, blood pressure, salt intake, and disease rates by region and age. Following this, the team took three different approaches to estimate the impact of salt intake on cardiovascular health.

The first approach involved a reduction of one gram in salt intake per day, which was to be achieved within a year. The second approach was WHO's target of cutting salt consumption by 30 percent by 2025. In the third approach, researchers examined the goal set by the Chinese government in its action plan for health and development called Healthy China 2030. This involves bringing the daily salt intake to less than 5 grams by 2030.

The team then examined the systolic blood pressure or the number in a blood pressure reading that indicates the force at which blood is pumped around the body. With this, they studied the risk of heart attack, stroke, and deaths due to cardiovascular illnesses.

It was observed that if the Chinese population reduced salt consumption by 1 gram per day, then the average systolic blood pressure could be brought down by 1.2 mmHg. Moreover, if this goal is achieved within a year and sustained, it would prevent 9 million cases of heart diseases by 2030, saving 4 million lives in turn, according to the researchers.

“The Chinese government's action plan ‘Healthy China 2030' includes nutritional recommendations to reduce the intake of salt, sugar, and oil. This modelling study shows that salt reduction alone could bring enormous health benefits to the entire population of China,” said the researchers in their study.

The team also highlighted that the salt reduction goal must be not just achieved but also sustained over time to reap the benefits. This could pose a challenge given the “fast-changing dietary patterns” in China and rapid urbanisation, according to the researchers.

The findings are published in a paper in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salt, Heart Attack
DEF CON Hacker Tournament Brings Together World's Best in Las Vegas
Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Reducing Daily Salt Intake by 1 Gram Could Prevent 9 Million Heart Disase Cases in China, Study Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles Pre-Order Will Be Live on August 22
  3. How to Check Chrome Version and Update Google Chrome Manually
  4. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  8. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
  9. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  10. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reveals Serious Security Flaws Affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac Models; Experts Urge Users to Update Devices
  2. Smartphone Display Assembly With Parts Fitted to Attract 15 Percent Import Duty, CBIC Says
  3. EPWA Asks Tamil Nadu Government to Recognise Skill-Based Games as Distinct Sport: Details
  4. Indian Railways Said to Consider Withdrawing Tender for Consultant to Monetise Customer Data
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Updated With Improved GPS Functionality: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Reportedly Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, Could Sport Faster Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Google Working on Pixel 6 Face Unlock Feature, Could Depend on Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Report
  8. Sony Expects 20 Percent Growth in India Over Next Few Years, Company Executive Says
  9. Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low, Falls 7.7 Percent Due to Sudden Selling
  10. Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 5G Receive Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.