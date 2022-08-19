Excessive salt intake is linked to high blood pressure that can increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. According to World Health Organization, one must keep the daily salt consumption below 5 grams to keep such diseases at bay. Now, a study has found out that by cutting the salt intake by just 1 gram daily, we can prevent roughly 9 million cases of heart attack and stroke and save four million lives by 2030.

China is among the countries with the highest salt consumption where the daily average intake is 11 grams per day. This is twice the amount that WHO recommends. Researchers analyzed the health data of the Chinese population to arrive at the estimated figures.

The team conducted a modeling study and attempted to estimate the health gains that could be achieved by reducing the salt intake among the population of China. This was aimed to develop a salt reduction programme in the nation through estimates. Researchers compiled the latest and most reliable data on the population size, blood pressure, salt intake, and disease rates by region and age. Following this, the team took three different approaches to estimate the impact of salt intake on cardiovascular health.

The first approach involved a reduction of one gram in salt intake per day, which was to be achieved within a year. The second approach was WHO's target of cutting salt consumption by 30 percent by 2025. In the third approach, researchers examined the goal set by the Chinese government in its action plan for health and development called Healthy China 2030. This involves bringing the daily salt intake to less than 5 grams by 2030.

The team then examined the systolic blood pressure or the number in a blood pressure reading that indicates the force at which blood is pumped around the body. With this, they studied the risk of heart attack, stroke, and deaths due to cardiovascular illnesses.

It was observed that if the Chinese population reduced salt consumption by 1 gram per day, then the average systolic blood pressure could be brought down by 1.2 mmHg. Moreover, if this goal is achieved within a year and sustained, it would prevent 9 million cases of heart diseases by 2030, saving 4 million lives in turn, according to the researchers.

“The Chinese government's action plan ‘Healthy China 2030' includes nutritional recommendations to reduce the intake of salt, sugar, and oil. This modelling study shows that salt reduction alone could bring enormous health benefits to the entire population of China,” said the researchers in their study.

The team also highlighted that the salt reduction goal must be not just achieved but also sustained over time to reap the benefits. This could pose a challenge given the “fast-changing dietary patterns” in China and rapid urbanisation, according to the researchers.

The findings are published in a paper in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.