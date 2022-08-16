Technology News
loading

Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station

Roskosmos said in a statement that the new space station dubbed ‘ROSS’ would be launched in two phases, without giving dates.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 August 2022 18:03 IST
Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station

Russia announced that it would exit the International Space Station after 2024

Highlights
  • Russia's national space agency Roskosmos presented a model
  • The planned space station has been dubbed "ROSS"
  • The ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2000

Russia's space agency on Monday unveiled for the first time a physical model of what a planned new Russian-built space station will look like, suggesting Moscow is serious about abandoning the International Space Station (ISS) and going it alone.

Russia, in the throes of what some Kremlin hardliners believe is an historic rupture with the West sparked by sanctions imposed over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, is rushing to reduce its dependency on Western nations and forge ahead on its own or cooperate with countries like China and Iran.

The West, which has accused Russia of prosecuting an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression against Ukraine, has hit the Russian economy with sanctions designed to starve Moscow of technology, know-how and funds.

Russia's national space agency Roskosmos presented a model of the planned space station, dubbed "ROSS" by Russian state media, on Monday at "Army-2022", a military-industrial exhibition outside Moscow.

Yuri Borisov, whom President Vladimir Putin appointed last month to head Roskosmos, has said Russia will quit the ISS after 2024 and is working to develop its own orbital station.

Launched in 1998, the ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2000 under a US -Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

NASA, which is keen to keep the ISS operating until 2030, says it has not yet received official confirmation of Russia's planned withdrawal and had previously understood that Moscow would continue to participate until 2028.

Roskosmos said in a statement that the new space station would be launched in two phases, without giving dates.

The first phase would see a four-module space station start operating. That would later be followed by a further two modules and a service platform, it said. That would be enough, when completed, to accommodate up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.

Roskosmos has said the new station would afford Russian cosmonauts a much wider view of the Earth for monitoring purposes than they enjoy in their current segment.

Although designs for some of the new station already exist, design work is still underway on other segments.

Russian state media have suggested that the launch of the first stage is planned for 2025-26 and no later than 2030. Launch of the second and final stage is planned for 2030-35, they have reported.

The space station, as currently conceived, would not have a permanent human presence but would be staffed twice a year for extended periods.

Dmitry Rogozin, the previous head of Roskosmos and a hardliner known for his tough statements against the West, has suggested that the new space station could fulfil a military purpose if necessary.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Roskosmos, NASA, ISS
Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why
Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  10. Google Meet Gets Improved Quality, Performance for Background Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M5 Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Certification Database, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Apple Supplier BOE Hit by Power Rationing in Sichuan, Toyota Suspends Production: Report
  3. Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis
  4. Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report
  5. Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station
  6. Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why
  7. Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System
  8. Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart
  9. Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.