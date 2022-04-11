Technology News
Russia's Roscosmos Will Convey Plan to Terminate ISS Cooperation to Putin in Near Future

By ANI | Updated: 11 April 2022 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

  • Dmitry Rogozin is the current chief of Roscosmos
  • Rogozin said Russian space agency will soon inform Russian government
  • Russia and the Western countries could cooperate in space

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, will inform Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future of its opinion on whether to continue cooperating with Western partners on the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Our stance was recently discussed at the supervisory board of Roscosmos, which includes representatives of key ministries and departments related to the work of Roscosmos, and is headed by the relevant Deputy Prime Minister. We plan to report our position to the President in the near future," Rogozin said.

On Saturday, Rogozin said that the Russian space agency will soon inform the Russian government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with its Western partners (US, EU, Canadian, and Japanese space agencies) on the ISS.

Rogozin pointed out that Russia and the Western countries could cooperate in space only after they lift all sanctions imposed on Russia. 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, ISS
