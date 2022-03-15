Technology News
loading

Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict

There have been fears that soaring tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine could leave the 55-year-old stranded on the outpost.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 March 2022 12:51 IST
Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Laurenz Heymann

US exploring means to keep the station in orbit from SpaceX ships' help

Highlights
  • The three crew members are coming home: NASA
  • There had been no changes in day-to-day activities due to war
  • Our control centers operate successfully, flawlessly, says NASA

NASA has insisted tensions linked to the war in Ukraine had no impact on International Space Station operations or the planned return of an American astronaut aboard a Russian capsule later this month.

Mark Vande Hei is due to fly to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov on March 30 after 355 days in space, a new US record.

There have been fears that soaring tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine could leave the 55-year-old stranded on the outpost.

But speaking to reporters Monday, Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager, said: "I can tell you for sure Mark is coming home on that Soyuz. We are in communication with our Russian colleagues. There's no fuzz on that. The three crew members are coming home."

"There's been some discussion about that, but I can tell you we're ready. Our Roscosmos colleagues have confirmed that they're ready to bring the whole crew home, all three of them," he continued.

Over the weekend, Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin warned again that Western sanctions on Russia could cause the ISS to crash, by disrupting the operation of spacecraft vital to keeping the platform in orbit.

But on Monday, the Russian news agency TASS reported: "Russia's space corporation Roscosmos has never given its partners the slightest chance to doubt its reliability" and Vande Hei would go home as planned.

Montalbano added that there had been no changes in day-to-day activities.

"All these activities have continued for 20 years and nothing has changed in the last three weeks: our control centers operate successfully, flawlessly, seamlessly."

While the US side of the ISS supplies power and life support, the Russian segment is vital for propulsion and attitude control — interdependencies that were woven into the project from its inception in the 1990s.

The US is exploring means to keep the station in orbit via propulsion from Northrop Grumman and SpaceX ships, but this hasn't happened yet.

Crew swaps involving Russian cosmonauts going to Hawthorne, California to train on SpaceX vehicles and American astronauts traveling to Star City in Russia to train for Soyuz are still planned "at this time," said Montalbano.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, Russia, Ukraine
macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 Arrive With Universal Control; Apple Watch Gets Firmware Restore Support
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price, Full Specifications, Renders Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  5. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
  2. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price, Full Specifications, Renders Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict
  5. macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 Arrive With Universal Control; Apple Watch Gets Firmware Restore Support
  6. Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha
  7. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X to Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push
  9. Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First
  10. Realme TechLife Buds N100 Earphones Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.