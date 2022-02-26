Technology News
  ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion

ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion

Dmitry Rogozin issued wild warnings on Twitter on Friday including the “possibility of a 500-tonne structure (ISS) falling on India and China".

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 February 2022 16:33 IST
ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion

Russian Progress cargo craft provides periodic orbit-raising boosts for the ISS

Highlights
  • Russia and the US are the major partners in the ISS programme
  • US announced sweeping sanctions against Russia recently
  • Russian segment of the ISS is responsible for control for entire complex

Russia's space agency chief has warned the US that the slew of sanctions imposed on Moscow can "destroy our cooperation" on the International Space Station (ISS) and asked Washington if it wants to threaten India and China with the "possibility of a 500-tonne structure falling" on them.

Russia and the US are the major partners in the ISS programme, which also includes Canada, Japan, and several European nations like France, Italy, and Spain. The US and its allies have decided to block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine on Thursday.

Following US President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions on Thursday that "will degrade" Russia's "aerospace industry, including their space programme", Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin on Friday tweeted that ISS orbit and location in space are controlled by Russian engines, the CNN reported.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or...Europe?" Rogozin tweeted in Russian. He said there is also the "possibility of a 500-tonne structure falling on India and China".

"Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, therefore all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?," the Russian space agency chief asked.

One of his tweets read, "Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS?," according to New York-based astronomy news website space.com.

The Russian segment of the ISS is responsible for guidance, navigation, and control for the entire complex. And Russian Progress cargo craft provides periodic orbit-raising boosts for the ISS, to ensure that it doesn't sink too low into Earth's atmosphere, it said.

NASA has not responded directly to Rogozin's remarks, but it notes that the US space agency "continues working with Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe, and Japan to maintain safe and continuous ISS operations", the CNN report said on Friday.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, and one European astronaut living and working on board the orbiting outpost, it said.

ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion
