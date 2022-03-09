Technology News
loading

Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration

CERN stated that it will support “initiatives to support Ukrainian scientific activity in the field of high-energy physics.”

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 March 2022 17:47 IST
Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration

Photo Credit: CERN

CERN said that it was founded in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together

Highlights
  • CERN Council also expressed solidarity with the many Russian scientists
  • About 1,000 Russian scientists work at CERN
  • Russia was designated as an observer for the Large Hadron Collider

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has declared that it will suspend the country's “observer” status at its facilities and freeze new agreements with Russian scientific institutes. The 23 member states of CERN resolved to discontinue all collaboration with Russia at a meeting of the CERN Council, following a request from Ukrainian scientists. CERN also stated that it will support “initiatives to support Ukrainian collaborators and Ukrainian scientific activity in the field of high-energy physics.” The world's largest particle physics laboratory, the Large Hadron Collider, which in 2012 discovered the so-called “God particle” — the Higgs boson — is operated by CERN.

Russia, along with the US and Japan, was designated as an observer for the Large Hadron Collider.

In a statement, CERN said that many Ukrainian scientists were actively pursuing laboratory studies and projects. “Deeply touched by the widespread and tragic consequences of the aggression,” the CERN management and workers, as well as the scientific community in CERN's member states, were working to contribute to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and to assist the Ukrainian community at the organisation.

In the statement, the 23 member states also opposed “in the strongest terms, the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,” and deplored the loss of life and humanitarian crisis that unfolded as a result.

On March 8, during the course of a session “devoted to discussion of future interactions with Russia,” the council also decided not to engage in new cooperation with the Russian Federation and its institutions until further notice.

The CERN Council also expressed solidarity with the many Russian scientists working at CERN who oppose the invasion. About 1,000 Russian scientists work at CERN, accounting for about eight percent of the 12,000 scientists that collaborate at the organisation, states a Science.org report.

Condemning the aggression further, CERN said that the organisation was founded in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together in pursuit of research in a peaceful manner. As a result, this aggression contradicts everything that CERN stands for.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERN, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis
Dune 2: Florence Pugh Said to Be in Talks to Join Cast as Princess Irulan Corrino
Cryptocurrency: US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight as Use Explodes

Related Stories

Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  2. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  7. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  8. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With FB1 Nanochip Announced
  9. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  2. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration
  4. Cryptocurrency: US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight as Use Explodes
  5. Dune 2: Florence Pugh Said to Be in Talks to Join Cast as Princess Irulan Corrino
  6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians
  8. First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark
  9. Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them
  10. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.