Technology News
loading

New Asthma Research May Be a Possible Breakthrough for Better Treatment

The team of researchers found that severe asthmatics had lowered levels of carnitines, a specific type of metabolite.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 July 2022 07:03 IST
New Asthma Research May Be a Possible Breakthrough for Better Treatment

Researchers hope that the breakthrough will help develop better treatment methodologies

Highlights
  • Carnitines are crucial part of the cellular energy generation process
  • Any chemical changes in the blood are then excreted from the urine
  • Carnitine is metabolised slower in the body of severe asthmatics

Scientists have made an important discovery that may lead to better treatment for those suffering from asthma. In a study led by scientists from Edith Cowan University, Australia, it was discovered that those suffering from severe cases of asthma have a distinct biochemical profile in their urine when compared to individuals suffering from mild or moderate asthma and healthy individuals. The research, which was published in the European Respiratory Journal, was a part of the broader U-BIOPRED study, a larger pan-European initiative that is looking to investigate asthma and its different subtypes.

The team of researchers led by Dr Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden), found that severe asthmatics had lowered levels of carnitines, a specific type of metabolite. Carnitines are a crucial part of the body's cellular energy generation process along with the immune response. Further analysis found that carnitine is metabolised slower in the body of severe asthmatics.

Researchers hope that the breakthrough will help develop better treatment methodologies. “Severe asthma occurs when someone's asthma is uncontrolled, despite being treated with high levels of medication and/or multiple medications. To identify and develop new treatment options, we first need to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the disease,” explained Dr Reinke.

One of the trouble spots in research into asthma is the difficulty that scientists have in investigating the lungs directly. With invasive procedures being difficult, it becomes tough for scientists to investigate what's going on within the lungs. But as the lungs are densely packed with blood vessels, scientists can investigate the profile of the blood that passes through the lung. Any chemical changes in the blood are then excreted from the urine, which scientists can investigate easily.

“In this case, we were able to use the urinary metabolome of asthmatics to identify fundamental differences in energy metabolism that may represent a target for new interventions in asthma control,” Dr Reinke added.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asthama, Research
iPhone Users May Be Able to Type in the Rain, Underwater, New Apple Patent Suggests
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models
New Asthma Research May Be a Possible Breakthrough for Better Treatment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  4. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  5. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  6. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
  8. Researchers Identify Distinct Biochemical Profiles of Severe Asthmatics
  9. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
#Latest Stories
  1. New Asthma Research May Be a Possible Breakthrough for Better Treatment
  2. ASML Shares Fall After Report Suggests US Wishes to Restrict Sales to China
  3. VMware-Broadcom Deal Worth $61 Billion Said to Move Ahead as Go-Shop Period Ends
  4. Scientists at CERN's LHC Observe Three "Exotic" Particles for First Time
  5. IISc Researchers Develop Design Framework to Build Next-Generation Analog Computing Chipsets
  6. India Is Creating Ecosystem to Make Social Media Accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Devices: Details
  8. Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
  9. Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent
  10. WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.