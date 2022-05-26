Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Quantum Internet Breakthrough: Data Sent Between Two Network Nodes That Aren’t Connected

Quantum Internet Breakthrough: Data Sent Between Two Network Nodes That Aren’t Connected

The researchers used an intermediate node called 'Bob' to transfer quantum bits from node 'Charlie' to node 'Alice'.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 May 2022 12:29 IST
Quantum Internet Breakthrough: Data Sent Between Two Network Nodes That Aren’t Connected

Photo Credit: EVA Explainer Video Agency

Researchers used intermediate node Bob to transfer quantum bits from node Charlie to node Alice

Highlights
  • Small quantum processors make up the nodes of such a network
  • Teleportation is a more efficient approach to transport quantum data
  • The researchers have published their findings in the journal Nature

Delft University of Technology researchers have successfully teleported quantum information across a basic network. This is the first of its type, and a big step towards the quantum Internet. This accomplishment was made feasible by significantly increased quantum memory and improved quantum link quality between the network's three nodes. The ability to transport quantum information between network nodes is what gives a future quantum Internet its power. This will open the door to a wide range of applications, including securely sharing private information, connecting several quantum computers to boost processing power, and the use of highly precise, linked quantum sensors.

Small quantum processors make up the nodes of such a network. It's not straightforward to send quantum information across these processors. One option to do so is to communicate quantum bits using light particles. But due to the unavoidable losses in glass fibre cables, the light particles are unlikely to arrive.

Teleportation is a more efficient approach to transport quantum data. The quantum teleportation protocol gets its name from its resemblance to teleportation in sci-fi movies: the quantum bit vanishes on the sender's side and reappears on the receiver's side.

The researchers, working at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO)—have published their findings in the journal Nature.

The researchers used an intermediate node called 'Bob' to transfer quantum bits from node 'Charlie' to node 'Alice'.

The process has been explained in a video shared on QuTech's Twitter page.

 

A report states that there are three steps to teleportation. First, the teleporter must create an entangled state between Alice and Charlie. Though Alice and Charlie are not physically connected, they are both linked to Bob. Alice and Bob accomplish this by tying their processors together. After that, Bob and Charlie become intertwined. Bob then transmits the entanglement on as it was by performing a particular measurement in its processor. The teleporter is now ready to be deployed, and Alice and Charlie have become entangled.

The 'message' — the quantum bit — to be transported is created in the second phase. This quantum data is prepared by Charlie.

The actual teleportation from Charlie to Alice is the third step. For this, Charlie uses its quantum processor and half of its entangled state to perform a joint measurement with the message (Alice has the other half). As a result of this measurement, the information on Charlie's side vanishes and reappears on Alice's side instantly.

You might believe that everything is finished, but this is far from the case. In fact, the quantum bit was encrypted during transmission, with Charlie's measurement result determining the key. As a result, Charlie sends the measurement result to Alice, which then performs the appropriate quantum operation to decode the quantum bit. The quantum information is ready for use after Alice has completed the proper operation.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Teleportation, Quantum Internet, Delft University of Technology, quantum bits
Elon Musk Revises $44 Billion Twitter Financing Plan, Shares Jump: Report
BTC, ETH and Most Cryptocurrencies Fail to Gather Steam, Experts Blame Inflation
Quantum Internet Breakthrough: Data Sent Between Two Network Nodes That Aren’t Connected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour OptionsPhone 14 Pro’s high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Twitter Ownership May Benefit China, Amazon’s Owner Jeff Bezos Raised Concerns: Reports
  2. NASA Voyager 1's Probe Is the Closest Humanity Can Get to Immortality, Claims Expert
  3. Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report
  4. Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  6. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  7. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  9. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  10. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.