Technology News
loading

Researchers Build Nanoscale Flow-Driven Rotary Motor That Can Generate Mechanical Work

The rotors draw energy from water that is induced by applying voltage or by having different concentrations of salt on either side of the membrane.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 August 2022 14:52 IST
Researchers Build Nanoscale Flow-Driven Rotary Motor That Can Generate Mechanical Work

Photo Credit: Cees Dekker Lab / SciXel

Researchers were puzzled to see the DNA rods organise themselves

Highlights
  • The team has used a technique called DNA origami for the motor
  • The study was recently published in Nature Physics
  • Development has opened new avenues in the engineering of active robots

Rotary motors that are driven by some flow are in use for a long time in windmills and waterwheels. A similar mechanism is also seen in biological cells where the FoF1-ATP synthase produces the fuel required by cells to function. Drawing inspiration from this, researchers at the Delft University of Technology have developed the smallest ever flow-driven motor from DNA that utilises electrical or salt gradients to generate mechanical energy. For the construction of the motor, the team has used a technique called DNA origami which uses specific interactions between complementary DNA pairs to build 2D and 3D nano-objects.

The rotors draw energy from water that is induced by applying voltage or by having different concentrations of salt on either side of the membrane. From the observations made, researchers have explored more and used the knowledge to build nanoscale turbines.

“Our flow-driven motor is made from DNA material. This structure is docked onto a nanopore, a tiny opening, in a thin membrane. The DNA bundle of only 7-nanometer thickness self-organises under an electric field into a rotor-like configuration, that subsequently is set into a sustained rotary motion of more than 10 revolutions per second,” explained Dr Xin Shi, a postdoc in the department of Bionanoscience at TU Delft. Dr Shi is also the first author of the study published in Nature Physics.

According to the team, this is the first time that a flow-driven active rotor has been developed at a nanoscale. Researchers were puzzled when they first observed the phenomenon where the DNA rods organise themselves. Dr Shi added that while there was plenty of information available on rotary motors, very little is known about their nanoscale version.

They also conducted an experiment and demonstrated the ability of the turbine to carry a load. The team believes that the development has opened new avenues in the engineering of active robots.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nanoscale, Rotary Motor, DNA
Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says

Related Stories

Researchers Build Nanoscale Flow-Driven Rotary Motor That Can Generate Mechanical Work
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  9. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
  2. Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  4. Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion
  5. Government Issued 105 Blocking Orders to Social Media Firms Under New IT Rules
  6. ED Raids WazirX for Money Laundering Investigation, Freezes Bank Deposits Over Rs. 64.67 Crore
  7. Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to Launch This Month With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  8. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.