Technology News
loading

Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found

The scientists tried to understand whether there was any major hydrothermal system on the meteorite, which is generally favourable for life.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 May 2022 16:19 IST
Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found

Photo Credit: Lund University/Josefin Martell

A 1.3 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars was found to have limited exposure to water

Highlights
  • Researchers investigated a 1.3 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars
  • The scientists have used neutron and X-ray tomography
  • NASA aims to bring back Martian samples by 2030

The biggest question that scientists are grappling with in relation to Mars is this: Did the Red Planet ever host life? While the quest for finding life on Mars is underway, and with more vigour than ever before, it is unlikely any conclusive result will be found soon. NASA aims to bring back Martian samples by 2030 and only analysing those will make clear whether life existed on the planet. However, scientists are studying material from Mars – in the form of meteorites. Researchers from Lund University in Sweden have investigated a 1.3 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars and found it had limited exposure to water. In other words, the existence of life at that specific time and place was unlikely.

The scientists have used neutron and X-ray tomography, the same technology that will be used to study the samples that are being collected by the Perseverance rover and will be brought back from Mars, to reach their conclusion. They used the technology to understand whether there was any major hydrothermal system, which is generally favourable for life. X-ray tomography is a common method to study an object without damaging it. Neutron tomography was used because neutrons are sensitive to hydrogen.

Hydrogen is always of interest in finding traces of life on another planet because water (H2O) is a prerequisite for life as we know it. “Since water is central to the question of whether life ever existed on Mars, we wanted to investigate how much of the meteorite reacted with water when it was still part of the Mars bedrock,” Josefin Martell, geology doctoral student at Lund University, said in a statement.

The findings show a fairly small part of the meteorite seems to have reacted with water. This means that the martian crust sample “could not have provided habitable environments that could harbour any life on Mars” during that specific period, the scientists write in the study published in the journal Science Advances.

They hope that their findings will help NASA scientists in studying the samples when they are brought back to Earth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Red Planet
Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show

Related Stories

Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. Google Pixel 6a Comes With Different Fingerprint Scanner: Report
  3. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  4. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  5. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  7. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found
  2. Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
  4. Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report
  5. Apple WWDC 2022 to Be Reportedly Held With Limited In-Person Attendance
  6. Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet
  7. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
  8. Musk-Twitter Deal Expected to Close, but Prepared for All Scenarios, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  10. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.