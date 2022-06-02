Technology News
loading

Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight Can Now Be Spotted Using New Algorithm THOR

Unlike current algorithms, THOR does not require the telescope to observe the sky for asteroids to be discoverable.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 June 2022 16:57 IST
Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight Can Now Be Spotted Using New Algorithm THOR

Photo Credit: Pixabay

THOR has been running on the Asteroid Institute's cloud-based astrodynamics platform ADAM

Highlights
  • Nearly 1,400 asteroid have been classified as potentially hazardous
  • When they swing by Earth, they are described as Near Earth Asteroids
  • Finding, tracking asteroids is key to defence against their impact

An asteroid is a relatively small chunk of rocky minerals that orbits the Sun. When they swing by Earth, they are described as Near Earth Asteroids. Most of these rocky objects can be found orbiting in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But nearly 1,400 of these have been classified as potentially hazardous to Earth, which means their orbit and size pose a reasonable threat to our safety. Most of the asteroids that enter the Earth's atmosphere are unable to withstand the heat and burn into a meteorite before hitting the surface. However, some do not vanish completely.

Some 65 million years ago, a large asteroid collided with the Earth and it was the end of the age of dinosaurs. Not just them, it is believed that around 75 percent of animals died out suddenly as a result of the catastrophic event. After realising the threat asteroids pose to our survival, researchers have been trying to study these rocky objects. As per the researchers, finding and tracking asteroids is key to planetary defence against their killer impacts.

Some researchers working closely with the University of Washington have developed a novel algorithm — known as Tracklet-less Heliocentric Orbit Recovery, or THOR — to do this work. Their algorithm has now proved its usefulness, by detecting the first candidate asteroids, which have been confirmed by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center.

The Asteroid Institute, a programme of B612 Foundation, has been running THOR on its cloud-based astrodynamics platform ADAM. A comprehensive map of the solar system gives astronomers critical insights both for science and planetary defence.

Unlike current algorithms, THOR does not require the telescope to observe the sky for asteroids to be discoverable, the foundation said.

The researchers hope that the new algorithm will help detect more asteroids hiding in plain sight. “We are using the power of massive computation to enable not only more discoveries from existing telescopes, but also to find and track asteroids in historical images of the sky that had gone previously unnoticed because they were never intended for asteroid searches,” said Asteroid Institute Executive Director Dr. Ed Lu.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asteroid, Space, Asteroid Detection, thor, earth, solar system
Samsung Working on Multi-Purpose Expandable Display, Concept Patent Spotted: Report
India’s E-Commerce Initiative ONDC Provides Alternative to Global Giants Like Amazon, Walmart

Related Stories

Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight Can Now Be Spotted Using New Algorithm THOR
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  5. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  6. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
  8. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Redmi K50i Reported BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome to Offer Better Protection Against Spam Notifications: Report
  2. Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight Can Now Be Spotted Using New Algorithm THOR
  3. India to Decide on Appeals Panel With Authority to Reverse Social Media’s Content Moderation
  4. Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Release Date Revealed, to Include 4-Player Co-Op Multiplayer
  5. Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’
  6. Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
  7. Ford CEO Predicts Cost of Building EVs to Fall Drastically With Tough Competition Between Automakers
  8. PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games Include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, More
  9. KuCoin Expands Crypto Services with Decentralised, Self-Custodial Wallet Platform
  10. Oukitel WP19 Rugged Phone With Massive 21,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.