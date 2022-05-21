Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field

Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field

The researchers claim this to be the “first detailed study” of how solar winds affect auroras on Mars.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 May 2022 13:33 IST
Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field

Photo Credit: NASA

Auroras form as a result of interaction between planet's magnetic fields and solar winds

Highlights
  • Mars has spots of local, induced magnetism preserved in the crust
  • Researchers published their findings in Journal of Geophysical Research
  • Database of aurora observations from MAVEN is the first of its kind

Auroras are natural light displays, forming dynamic patterns of brilliant lights in the Earth's sky because of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind — jet of charged particles coming from the Sun. The magnetosphere is an area of space controlled by a planet's magnetic field. Except Mercury, almost all planets in the solar system have auroras. However, things get a little interesting on Mars. Unlike Earth, the Red Planet does not have a global magnetic field that plays a crucial role in the formation of auroras. Mars has spots of local, induced magnetism. As per the latest research, these localised magnetic fields interact with the solar wind in interesting ways to produce Mars's discrete (or structured) ultraviolet auroras.

Scientists at the University of Iowa, US, know that discrete auroras form on Mars, just like on Earth. But they did not know how they formed, especially in the absence of a global magnetic field. They now report that discrete auroras on the Red Planet are governed by the localised interaction between the solar wind and magnetic fields generated by the crust on Mars – unlike Earth, where auroras appear when particles from the solar wind collide with Earth's magnetosphere.

"We have the first detailed study looking at how solar wind conditions affect auroras on Mars," claimed physicist and astronomer Zachary Girazian of the University of Iowa.

“Now is a very fruitful and exciting time for researching auroras on Mars. The database of discrete aurora observations we have from MAVEN is the first of its kind, allowing us to understand basic features of the aurora for the first time,” Girazian added.

The researchers have published their findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics after more than 200 observations of discrete auroras on Mars by the NASA-led Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft.

According to the research, auroras form on all other planets as a result of the complex interaction between their magnetic fields and solar winds. But Mars's global magnetic field decayed a long time ago, leaving behind only patches of magnetism preserved in the crust.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, Auroras, magnetic field, solar winds
TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months

Related Stories

Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  2. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  4. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
  6. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  7. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  10. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field
  2. TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
  3. Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion
  4. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
  5. Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees
  6. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  7. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  8. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  10. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.