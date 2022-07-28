Technology News
loading

New Quantum Cryptography Method Could Provide More Secure Encryption

Researchers hope that their method will now help generate secret keys with uncharacterised and untrustworthy devices.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 July 2022 17:25 IST
New Quantum Cryptography Method Could Provide More Secure Encryption

Photo Credit: NUS/ Press Release

In device-independent QKD, the cryptographic protocol is not dependent on the device used

Highlights
  • QKD is not affected by attacks on the communication channel
  • The experiment used two mechanically entangled rubidium atoms
  • The protocol uses two measurement settings for key generation

In today's world of growing internet usage, various complex encryption techniques are used to secure crucial data and to make sure that it is only accessible to the rightful owner. However, with the rapidly advancing technology, it is possible that futuristic quantum computers could crack through this shield in no time. In order to bolster the security, researchers have implemented an advanced form of quantum cryptography which would make the encryption immune to hacking. While quantum key distribution (QKD) is not affected by attacks on the communication channel, the manipulations in the devices can do the harm.

In the case of device-independent QKD or DIQKD, the cryptographic protocol is not dependent on the device used. For the exchange of quantum mechanical keys, either light signals are sent to the receiver by the transmitter or entangled quantum systems are used.

In the new study, published in Nature, scientists conducted an experiment where they used two mechanically entangled rubidium atoms. They excited both particles with a laser pulse and after which they fell into their ground state while emitting a photon in the process.

In the protocol, developed by researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS), two measurement settings for key generation are used rather than just one. “By introducing the additional setting for key generation, it becomes more difficult to intercept information, and therefore the protocol can tolerate more noise and generate secret keys even for lower-quality entangled states," said Charles Lim from NUS. Lim is also one of the authors of the study.

In conventional QKD methods, security can be guaranteed when the quantum devices used have been characterised well. “And so, users of such protocols have to rely on the specifications furnished by the QKD providers and trust that the device will not switch into another operating mode during the key distribution,” explained Tim van Leent, one of the lead authors.

Researchers hope that their method will now help generate secret keys with uncharacterised and untrustworthy devices. They are now aiming to expand the system and incorporate several entangled atom pairs.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Quantum, Quantum Computers, Cryptography
Boult Audio Omega TWS Earbuds With 32 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India: Details
She-Hulk, House of the Dragon, Never Have I Ever, and More: August Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video

Related Stories

New Quantum Cryptography Method Could Provide More Secure Encryption
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  9. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved AMOLED Display: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  4. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  5. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  6. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  7. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  9. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  10. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.