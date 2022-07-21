Technology News
loading

This New Phase of Matter Will Help Make Quantum Computers More Stable and Error-Free

Qubit stability is a significant milestone in the path toward making an error-free quantum computer.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 July 2022 17:26 IST
This New Phase of Matter Will Help Make Quantum Computers More Stable and Error-Free

Photo Credit: Quantinuum

The quantum computer used by the researchers is based on 10 ions of an element called ytterbium

Physicists have managed to make a stunning discovery in quantum computing. By shining pulsed lights on qubits, the equivalent of computer bits in quantum theory, scientists observed a new phase of matter that seemed to occupy two different time dimensions instead of one. This new phase of matter allows qubits to remain much more stable. The scientists observed that the qubits did not degrade during the entire duration of the experiment. Qubit stability is a significant milestone in the path towards making an error-free quantum computer.

“I've been working on these theory ideas for over five years, and seeing them come actually to be realised in experiments is exciting,” said study lead author Philipp Dumitrescu of Flatiron Institute, New York. Dumitrescu collaborated with scientists from Canada and the US to publish the paper in the science journal, Nature, on July 20.

The quantum computer used by the researchers is based on 10 ions of an element called ytterbium. These 10 ions are manipulated or measured using laser pulses while being held and controlled by an ion trap. While computer bits store data in the form of 1s and 0s, a qubit can exist in both states at the same time due to quantum superposition. Another quantum phenomenon, known as quantum entanglement, determines how the qubits' relation to each other affects their unknown state. But, to complicate matters, the qubits can also entangle with almost everything else, which can introduce errors.

"Even if you keep all the atoms under tight control, they can lose their quantumness by talking to their environment, heating up or interacting with things in ways you didn't plan. In practice, experimental devices have many sources of error that can degrade coherence after just a few laser pulses," Dumitrescu explained.

The team of scientists introduced symmetry in the qubits across the time dimension instead of space to achieve coherence and eliminate many of the errors. Though the work was successful in making the qubits far more stable than before, it still is a long way off from being integrated into an actual working quantum computer. But, the work is instrumental in building a working large-scale quantum computer, the scientists said.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: quantum computers, matter, quantum physics, qubits
Spider-Man Remastered PC System Requirements and Features Announced
Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

This New Phase of Matter Will Help Make Quantum Computers More Stable and Error-Free
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.