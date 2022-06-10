Technology News
loading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 

PM Modi said the government has initiated reforms in the space sector and opened it up for private sector.  

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 June 2022 18:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 

Photo Credit: Reuters

PM Narendra Modi said that private sector that reforms in the space sector will continue unabated

Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the IN-SPACe promote private investment
  • Modi said that the government has initiated reforms in the space sector
  • The space technology will bring a big revolution in 21st century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), set up to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector. The government has initiated reforms in the space sector and opened it up for private sector, Modi said, speaking at the inaugural event in Ahmedabad.

“I am hopeful that like in the IT sector, our industry will also take the lead in the global space sector,” he said.

“I want to assure the private sector that reforms in the space sector will continue unabated,” he added.

"Space technology is going to bring in a big revolution in the world in the 21st century," Modi further said.

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22.

"NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4,180kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said.

GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2.

The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.

The France-based satellite launch service Arianespace announced in April that India's newest space PSU NSIL's first demand-driven communication satellite for Tata Sky will be launched on June 22. It said the satellites will be launched for two long-standing Arianespace customers – MEASAT, the leading Malaysian satellite operator, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS).

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, Space Sector, Indian Space Research Organisation, NewSpace India Limited, GSAT-24
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  4. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  5. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
#Latest Stories
  1. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  3. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  4. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  5. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  6. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  9. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  10. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.