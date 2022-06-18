Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Discover Unique Group of Polar Bears Relying on Glacial Ice in Southeast Greenland

Scientists Discover Unique Group of Polar Bears Relying on Glacial Ice in Southeast Greenland

The sub-population of polar bears appears to have adapted to climate change, hunting for seals in fjords and relying on ice melanges.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 June 2022 17:11 IST
Scientists Discover Unique Group of Polar Bears Relying on Glacial Ice in Southeast Greenland

Photo Credit: NASA/Thomas W. Johansen

A polar bear on a glacier captured in September 2016 by NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland field mission

Highlights
  • Scientists have identified a new group of polar bears
  • The bears are genetically different from other polar bears on the island
  • These polar bears hunt and survive using freshwater ice slabs

A team of scientists have discovered a unique group of polar bears with distinct behaviour in southeast Greenland. The group has remained isolated for hundreds of years and is genetically different from other polar bears, according to the researchers. Polar bears in the Arctic region depend on sea ice which they use as a platform to hunt seals. But, with increasing temperatures due to climate change, this ice is melting away, shrinking the hunting ground for the bears.

However, in a new study published in the journal Science, researchers have found a distinct group of polar bears that don't rely on sea ice. Instead, this sub-population of polar bears appears to have adapted to climate change, hunting for seals in fjords and relying on ice melanges.

Scientists from the University of Washington, the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and others have tracked polar bears in the southeast region for seven years. They combined the new data with genetic analysis and also included decades of historical data from the whole east coast of Greenland. The scientists also monitored the fjords and offshore sea ice environment through the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites and NSIDC data.

The scientists observed that polar bears in the Southeast Greenland don't have access to sea ice for two-thirds of the year. These bears, however, still hunt and survive by making use of freshwater ice slabs that keep breaking off from the coastal glaciers and ice sheets in Greenland.

In addition, these polar bears also move between fjords in search of food by trekking over mountains and crossing inland ice.

“We knew there were some bears in the area from historical records and Indigenous knowledge,” said Kristin Laidre, a polar scientist at the University of Washington and co-author of the study. According to the researchers, this group of polar bears have been isolated from their arctic counterparts for hundreds of years. As the temperatures rose and ice melted away, the species adopted strategies and has managed to survive.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Polar Bears, Climate Change, Global Warming, Greenland, NASA
Ștefania Mărăcineanu Honoured With Google Doodle Celebrating the Romanian Physicist's 140th Birthday
Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Unique Group of Polar Bears Relying on Glacial Ice in Southeast Greenland
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.