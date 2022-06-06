Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Neural ‘Poisonous Flowers’ Could Be the Primary Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says New Study

Neural ‘Poisonous Flowers’ Could Be the Primary Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says New Study

New study, conducted on mice, suggests that “poisonous flowers” bulging with the cellular debris could be the main cause of Alzheimer's Disease.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 June 2022 18:25 IST
Neural ‘Poisonous Flowers’ Could Be the Primary Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says New Study

Photo Credit: Springer Nature Publishing

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes the brain to shrink

Highlights
  • Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition
  • It's the most prevalent cause of dementia
  • Discovery will lead to new options for treating the Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease has long been a challenge for scientists to figure out its causes. But a new study has offered some hope. The study, conducted on mice, suggests that “poisonous flowers” bulging with the cellular debris could be the main cause of this disease. The study challenges the long-standing idea that the build-up of a protein called amyloid-beta between neurons could be the root cause of the start of Alzheimer's disease. Instead, it suggests that the damage to neurons could begin inside cells well before amyloid plaques fully form and clump together in the brain.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die over time. It's the most prevalent cause of dementia, which is characterised by a steady decrease in a person's intellectual, behavioural, and social skills that impairs their capacity to operate independently. The researchers expect that their discoveries will lead to new options for treating the condition.

The study has been led by neuroscientist Ju-Hyun Lee of New York University (NYU) Langone. Previously, the working hypothesis ascribed most of the damage seen in Alzheimer's disease to what happened after amyloid build-up outside of brain cells, rather than before and from within neurons said Lee.

While one study in mice is unlikely to be detrimental to dent the existing theories about how Alzheimer's disease changes the brain, the research adds to other similar studies that have suggested that amyloid plaques are actually not the early trigger for the disease.

This new evidence changes the researchers' fundamental understanding of how Alzheimer's disease progresses, said study senior investigator Ralph A. Nixon, MD, PhD. Nixon added that it also explained why so many experimental therapies designed to remove amyloid plaques have failed to stop disease progression because the brain cells are already crippled before the plaques fully form outside the cell.

The findings suggest that neurons holding these “poisonous flowers” could be the primary source of lethal amyloid plaques, according to the researchers. While the findings are encouraging, much more research is required to determine the exact cause of Alzheimer's disease.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alzheimer’s disease, poisonous flowers, New York University (NYU) Langone
WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features
Bezos' Blue Origin Said to Have Completed Fifth Crewed Flight Launch

Related Stories

Neural ‘Poisonous Flowers’ Could Be the Primary Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says New Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  2. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  5. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  6. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  7. macOS 13 Ventura Goes Official: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases
  10. Here's How You Can Start Navigation Without Opening the Google Maps App
#Latest Stories
  1. iPadOS 16 With Better Multitasking Experience Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  2. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, watchOS 9, and More
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
  5. watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  6. iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications, System Apps at WWDC 2022: All the New Features
  7. MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin's Current Volatility Is Irrelevant
  8. TRON Over-Collaterises USDD Algorithmic Stablecoin to Avoid Terra UST-Like Crash
  9. Early Solar System Was More Chaotic as Rocks, Boulders, and Planetesimals Constantly Collided, Says New Study
  10. Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.