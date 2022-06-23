Technology News
loading

Researchers Unravel the Origin and Composition of Red Spot on Pluto’s Moon Charon

The tholins, on the red spot, tend to escape from the surface of Pluto and get frozen upon reaching Charon’s polar region during long winter nights.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 June 2022 15:57 IST
Researchers Unravel the Origin and Composition of Red Spot on Pluto’s Moon Charon

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/SwRI

The mystery behind the red cap on Pluto's moon Charon

Highlights
  • New Horizons had captured the reddish region on the top of Charon
  • The tholins, on the red spot, tend to escape from the surface of Pluto
  • They freeze upon reaching Charon's polar region during long winter nights

Combining data obtained from several sources, scientists have managed to unravel the mystery behind the red cap on Pluto's moon Charon and its composition. NASA's interplanetary space probe New Horizons had captured the reddish region on the top of Charon and collected data in 2015. After the encounter, scientists soon speculated that the tholin-like material on Pluto's moon could be synthesized by breaking down methane molecules with the help of ultraviolet light.

However, now, scientists from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) combined data from the New Horizons mission, exospheric modeling, and laboratory experiments to describe the red spot and shed more light on its origin.

“Prior to New Horizons, the best Hubble images of Pluto revealed only a fuzzy blob of reflected light. In addition to all the fascinating features discovered on Pluto's surface, the flyby revealed an unusual feature on Charon, a surprising red cap centred on its north pole,” said SwRI's Randy Gladstone, a member of the New Horizons science team.

The tholins, on the red spot, tend to escape from the surface of Pluto and get frozen upon reaching Charon's polar region during long winter nights. These are basically sticky organic residues that are the result of chemical reactions powered by light.

“Our findings indicate that drastic seasonal surges in Charon's thin atmosphere, as well as light breaking down the condensing methane frost, are key to understanding the origins of Charon's red polar zone,” said SwRI's Dr. Ujjwal Raut, lead author of the study published in Science Advances.

For the study, the team replicated conditions on Charon's surface at SwRI's new Center for Laboratory Astrophysics and Space Science Experiments (CLASSE). They analysed the composition and colour of the hydrocarbons produced in Charon's winter hemisphere and fed the data into a new model of Charon. This helped them demonstrate how methane was breaking down into residue on Charon's north pole. According to Raut, their “‘dynamic photolysis” experiment offered information on the role of interpolantary Lyman-alpha in the formation of Charon's red material.

After conducting experiments, the researchers used a model to estimate the distribution of complex hydrocarbons that emerged in the decomposition of methane under ultraviolet light. “We think ionizing radiation from the solar wind decomposes the Lyman-alpha-cooked polar frost to synthesize increasingly complex, redder materials responsible for the unique albedo on this enigmatic moon,” said Raut. He added that as ethane is less volatile than methane it stays frozen on the Charon's surface for long after spring sunrise. “Exposure to the solar wind may convert ethane into persistent reddish surface deposits contributing to Charon's red cap,” Raut said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pluto, NASA, Charon
India's GSAT-24 Satellite Launched Onboard Ariane 5 Rocket, Entire Capacity Leased to Tata Play
Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Initial Availability Set via Invite System

Related Stories

Researchers Unravel the Origin and Composition of Red Spot on Pluto’s Moon Charon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  8. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  9. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Italian Spyware Used for Hacking Apple, Android Smartphones
  2. HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022), Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  3. Five Planets Align in Rare Occurrence, Earth’s Moon to Join the Formation This Week
  4. Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Shopify Lets Users Set Up NFT-Gated Online Stores to Add a Sprinkle of Exclusivity
  6. Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details
  7. Anti-Crypto Hacking Hotline Established by Blockchain Research Firm Chainalysis
  8. Amazfit Bip 3 Series With 5ATM Water Resistance Set to Launch in India on June 27: Details
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here
  10. NASA's Insight Mars Lander to Get Few More Weeks for Scientific Observations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.