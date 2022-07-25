Technology News
loading

New Method to Discover Exoplanets Orbiting Violent Dead Stars Suggested by Researchers

Researchers measured the changes in the brightness of four CVs — LU Camelopardalis, QZ Serpentis, V1007 Herculis, and BK Lyncis as part of the study.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 July 2022 18:14 IST
New Method to Discover Exoplanets Orbiting Violent Dead Stars Suggested by Researchers

Photo Credit: Departamento de Imagen y Difusion FIME-UANL/ Lic. Debahni Selene Lopez Morales D.R. 2022

An artist’s impression of a CV from point of view of the surface of an orbiting planet

Highlights
  • Planets that orbit around dead stars known as Cataclysmic Variables (CVs)
  • CVs binary star systems with two stars in extreme proximity to each other
  • Researchers measured the changes in the brightness of four CVs

Researchers have suggested a new way to detect planets that orbit around dead stars known as Cataclysmic Variables (CVs), which are essentially binary star systems that have two stars in extreme proximity to each other. The lack of distance between them leads to one star drawing material from the other, thereby dimming the second star. The researchers measured the changes in the brightness of four CVs — LU Camelopardalis, QZ Serpentis, V1007 Herculis, and BK Lyncis — as part of the study.

According to the Royal Astronomical Society, “CVs are typically formed of a small, cool type of star known as a red dwarf star, and a hot, dense star — a white dwarf. Red dwarf stars have a mass between 0.07 and 0.30 solar masses and a radius of around 20 percent of the Sun's, while white dwarf stars have a typical mass of around 0.75 Solar masses and a very small radius similar to that of planet Earth.”

Now, if there is a third entity – a planet, for instance – in the vicinity, it can affect the transfer of material from the donor to the primary star due to its gravitational force. This, in turn, can affect the system's brightness a new study has found.

The study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) is titled: “Testing the third-body hypothesis in the cataclysmic variables LU Camelopardalis, QZ Serpentis, V1007 Herculis, and BK Lyncis.”

The peer reviewed study has been led by Dr. Carlos Chavez from the Universidad Autónoma De Nuevo León in Mexico. Dr Chavez and his team have examined CVs in the study - LU Camelopardalis, QZ Serpentis, V1007 Herculis, and BK Lyncis.

The team has measured the changes in the brightness of the four CVs. Using this, they have calculated the “distances and masses of potential third bodies in the systems based on the brightness changes in each system.” The study is based on the “intrinsic change in luminosity” that can be observed from different angles.

As per the team, two of the four CVs they studied have "bodies resembling planets" orbiting them.

“Our work has proven that a third body can perturb a cataclysmic variable in such a way that can induce changes in brightness in the system. These perturbations can explain both the very long periods that have been observed — between 42 and 265 days — and the amplitude of those changes in brightness,” Dr Chavez said.

The study, the team said, has yielded a promising new technique for finding planets in orbit around Cataclysmic Variables.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Space, Stars, Dead Stars, Exoplanets
Chinese Astronauts Enter Wentian Lab Module After It Docks With Under-Construction Space Station
Voyager Digital Rejects FTX, Alameda Research's Buyout Offer Calling It 'Low-Ball'

Related Stories

New Method to Discover Exoplanets Orbiting Violent Dead Stars Suggested by Researchers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  6. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications
  2. Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times
  3. What If…? Gets Season 3 Renewal, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ‘97 Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 6a’s Fingerprint Scanner Has a Security Bug
  5. Tecno Spark 9T Amazon Listing Goes Live; Confirmed to Soon Launch in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
  9. Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum
  10. Tech Mahindra Increases Headcount to 1.58 Lakh, Net Profit Falls 16.4 Percent in Q2 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.