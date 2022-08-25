Technology News
loading

Scientists Discover Possible "Ocean World" 100-Light Years Away From Earth

The newly discovered planet is roughly five times heavier than Earth and its density could be consistent with having a "very deep ocean".

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 25 August 2022 10:50 IST
Scientists Discover Possible

TOI-1452 b is believed to be 70% larger than Earth.

A team of researchers have recently discovered a planet about 100 light years away from Earth that they believe could be completely covered in water. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the planet - called TOI-1452 b - is believed to be 70% larger than Earth and is located in a "Goldilocks zone," where temperatures are neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist on its surface. 

Using observations from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the team of researchers led by the University of Montreal announced the discovery of a "super-Earth". As per a press release, the US space agency said, "Further investigation could shed light on an intriguing possibility: that the planet might be a 'water world.'" 

The planet is roughly five times heavier than Earth and its density could be consistent with having a "very deep ocean". It could also be a huge rock, with little or no atmosphere. "It could even be a rocky planet with an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium," the press note read. 

TOI-1452 orbits its red-dwarf star once every 11 days or so. It also orbits a binary star system, in which two stars orbit one another at a distance roughly two-and-a-half times that from our own Sun to Pluto. 

Separately, as per a study published in The Astronomical Journal, Charles Cadieux, a PhD student at the University of Montreal stated, "TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we have found to date". Mr Cadieux, who is the lead author of the study, also added, "Its radius and mass suggest a much lower density than what one would expect for a planet that is basically made up of metal and rock, like Earth".

Analysis suggested that water might make up as much as 30% of the planet's mass - a proportion similar to some solar system moons like Titan or Ganymede. 

Now, to find out for sure whether TOI-1452 b is watery, scientists will need to look at it by using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The planet is a perfect candidate for observation as it is close enough to Earth to be easily seen and located in a part of the sky that the telescope can view year-round. 

Researchers are aiming to schedule time on Webb to probe TOI-1452 b as soon as they can.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, earth, planet
Bhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a news writer at NDTV. She has been covering trending tech topics for Gadget 360. She is an anxious, curious introvert who mostly spends her free time binge-watching comedy sitcoms. You can mail her at BhavyaS@ndtv.com. More
She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Singtel to Sell Its 3.3 Percent Stake in Airtel to Fund 5G Operations: Report

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Possible "Ocean World" 100-Light Years Away From Earth
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  3. Apple to Host Special 'Far Out' Event on September 7: What to Expect
  4. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  5. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  6. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  8. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
  2. Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
  3. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
  4. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook in CCI Probe Hearing: Report
  5. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  6. Pinocchio Trailer Offers First Look at the Wooden-Puppet Boy in Action
  7. NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Allegedly Appears on AnTuTu Benchmark, Tipped to Pack Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  9. Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Wireless Charging Launched: All Details
  10. BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.