Technology News
loading

SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California

SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites.

By Assosiated Press | Updated: 26 February 2022 12:47 IST
SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California

The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks

Highlights
  • Starlink is a space-based system
  • SpaceX has around 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth
  • Starlink was developed to bring internet access to underserved areas

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation.

A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket's upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12am liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks.

The first stage successfully landed on a “droneship” in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fourth successful launch and landing of the reusable booster.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometres).

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, Satellites
Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s First NFT Vending Machine Arrives in New York City
  2. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  3. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  4. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  6. From WhatsApp to Grammarly: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
  7. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California
  2. Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia
  3. Russian Invasion: Ukraine Reports Chernobyl Radiation Spike After Moscow Captures Plant
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Taiwan Anticipates Limited Impact on Chip Supply Chain
  5. Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack
  6. MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion
  7. Russia to Restrict Facebook Access for 'Censoring' Its Media Over Ukraine Invasion
  8. Apple-Supplier TSMC Agrees to Join Taiwan in Enforcing Sanctions on Russia After Ukraine Invasion
  9. Clubhouse Voice Rooms Now Gives You the Option to Chat via Text Too
  10. MyGov CEO Says India Will Set Up Centres for Transformational Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.