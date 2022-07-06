Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Discover Year Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground Level UV Radiation

Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation

The tropics constitute half the planet's surface area and are home to about half the world's population, and the existence of the ozone hole may cause global concern.

By ANI | Updated: 6 July 2022 11:06 IST
Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ TheDigitalArtist

Depletion of the ozone layer can lead to increased ground-level UV radiation

Highlights
  • Scientists revealed an all-season ozone hole in the lower stratosphere
  • Qing-Bin Lu's observation agrees with the CRE model
  • Atmospheric research suggested ozone layer might be depleted due to CFCs

Scientists revealed a large, all-season ozone hole in the lower stratosphere over the tropics comparable in depth to that of the well-known springtime Antarctic hole, but roughly seven times greater in area. The observed data agree well with the cosmic-ray-driven electron reaction (CRE) model and strongly indicate the identical physical mechanism working for both Antarctic and tropical ozone holes.

In AIP Advances, by AIP Publishing, Qing-Bin Lu, a scientist from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, reveals a large, all-season ozone hole — defined as an area of ozone loss larger than 25 percent compared with the undisturbed atmosphere — in the lower stratosphere over the tropics comparable in depth to that of the well-known springtime Antarctic hole, but its area is roughly seven times greater.

"The tropics constitute half the planet's surface area and are home to about half the world's population," said Lu. "The existence of the tropical ozone hole may cause great global concern.

"The depletion of the ozone layer can lead to increased ground-level UV radiation, which can increase risk of skin cancer and cataracts in humans, as well as weaken human immune systems, decrease agricultural productivity, and negatively affect sensitive aquatic organisms and ecosystems."

Lu's observation of the ozone hole comes as a surprise to his peers in the scientific community, since it was not predicted by conventional photochemical models. His observed data agree well with the cosmic-ray-driven electron reaction (CRE) model and strongly indicate the identical physical mechanism working for both Antarctic and tropical ozone holes.

As with the polar ozone hole, approximately 80 percent of the normal ozone value is found to be depleted at the centre of the tropical ozone hole. Preliminary reports show ozone depletion levels over equatorial regions are already endangering large populations and the associated UV radiation reaching these regions is far greater than expected.

In the mid-1970s, atmospheric research suggested the ozone layer, which absorbs most of the sun's ultraviolet radiation, might be depleted because of industrial chemicals, primarily chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The 1985 discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole confirmed CFC-caused ozone depletion. Although bans on such chemicals have helped slow ozone depletion, evidence suggests ozone depletion persisted.

Lu said the tropical and polar ozone holes play a major role in cooling and regulating stratospheric temperatures, mirroring the formation of three "temperature holes" in the global stratosphere. He said this finding may prove crucial to better understanding global climate change.

Lu's discovery builds on previous studies of the CRE-initiated ozone-depleting mechanism that he and his colleagues originally proposed about two decades ago.

"The present discovery calls for further careful studies of ozone depletion, UV radiation change, increased cancer risks, and other negative effects on health and ecosystems in the tropical regions," said Lu.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ozon Layer, Polar ozone holes, Earth
iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Xbox Series X Price in India Is Now Rs. 52,990, as Indian Rupee Falls Against US Dollar

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
  4. Chrome Fixes High-Severity Vulnerabilities Including a Zero-Day Flaw
  5. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  7. Xbox Series X India Price Rises by 6 Percent, as INR Falls Against USD
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  10. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Week After Suspending Withdrawals, Trading and Deposits
  2. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Timeline, Sale Date, Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  3. Chrome for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android Updated With Fixes for Vulnerabilities Including a Zero-Day Flaw
  4. Newly Discovered Star Travels Around the Milky Way’s Central Black Hole in Four Years, Study Says
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed
  6. Xbox Series X Price in India Is Now Rs. 52,990, as Indian Rupee Falls Against US Dollar
  7. Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation
  8. iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  9. Difference Between Crypto Coins and Crypto Tokens
  10. Bitcoin Shows Recovery Despite Small Dips, Stablecoins Reel-In Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.