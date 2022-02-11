Technology News
OneWeb Deploys 34 Satellites, Takes In-Orbit Total Up to 428

This launch is OneWeb’s first in 2022 and 13th overall.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 February 2022 17:29 IST


It represents 66 per cent of OneWeb's planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed

Highlights
  • OneWeb has now launched two thirds of the LEO satellite fleet
  • Demand for OneWeb's broadband connectivity services has continued to grow
  • OneWeb has signed new distribution partnership pacts

Bharti-backed OneWeb on Friday announced the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

The latest move by the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, brings its total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites.

This launch is the company's first in 2022 and 13th overall.

OneWeb has now launched two thirds of the LEO satellite fleet that is geared to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.



The demand for OneWeb's broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, ISPs (internet service providers), and governments globally, the company informed.

Most recently, the company has signed new distribution partnership pacts with several companies last month, including Hughes Network Systems, Marlink, and Field Solutions Holdings, to help ensure connectivity is delivered to the most hard-to-reach places globally.

Commenting on the launch, Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO said, "Our first launch of the year marks our significant progress in completing a truly global LEO network later in 2022." 

Further reading: OneWeb, Arianespace, Guiana Space Centre

