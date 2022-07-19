Technology News
loading

Octopus-Inspired 'Octa-Glove' Helps Grip Objects Underwater: All You Need to Know

The Octa-Glove is designed to allow the wearer to securely grip objects under water.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 19 July 2022 17:20 IST
Octopus-Inspired 'Octa-Glove' Helps Grip Objects Underwater: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Virginia Tech/Alex Parrish

Researchers loaded the Octa-Glove with micro-LIDAR optical proximity sensors

Highlights
  • The Octa-Glove is a special glove that is inspired octopuses
  • It is equipped with micro-LIDAR optical proximity sensors
  • The Octa-Glove pick up both small and large objects under water

Octa-Glove — a special glove inspired octopuses — has been developed by researchers at Virginia Tech. While humans have developed instruments like neoprene suits to protect their bodies underwater, our hands lack tools to help us hold objects under water. The glove is designed to allow the wearer to securely grip and pick up flat objects, cylinders, double-curved portion objects, and an ultrasoft hydrogen ball, as well as larger objects like a box, plate, and bowl while convex and spherical objects. 

While looking for a solution to the challenge of holding objects under water, researchers sought help from nature. An octopus has eight long arms that have suckers on them. These suckers are controlled by the creature's muscular and nervous systems.

“When we look at the octopus, the adhesive certainly stands out, quickly activating and releasing adhesion on demand. What is just as interesting, though, is that an octopus controls over 2,000 suckers across eight arms by processing information from diverse chemical and mechanical sensors,” said Michael Bartlett, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech.  Bartlett is the author of the study published in Science Advances.

In order to replicate the gripping ability of octopus in making the gloves, researchers re-imagined the suckers where they used rubber stalks capped with soft, actuated membranes. With the design, they aimed at making the suckers as effective as the ones in octopuses.

Following this, the researchers loaded the glove with micro-LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) optical proximity sensors that could detect the distance to the object.  A microcontroller was used to connect the suckers with the LIDAR sensors thus paring the object sensing with the sucker engagement and replicating the muscular and nervous system of the octopus.

The use of sensors to activate the suckers made the gloves adaptable to the environment. Researchers used synthetic suckers and sensors to ensure that it feels natural for the person wearing the glove to hold objects. The sensors and suckers were integrated together to give grip on objects of different.

“It makes handling wet or underwater objects much easier and more natural. The electronics can activate and release adhesion quickly. Just move your hand toward an object, and the glove does the work to grasp. It can all be done without the user pressing a single button,” said Bartlett.

The researchers tested the glove, successfully picking up flat objects, cylinders, double-curved portion objects, and an ultrasoft hydrogen ball. After reconfiguration of the sensors, the glove was also able to pick up larger objects like a box, plate, and bowl while convex and spherical objects were also lifted using the glove.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Octa Glove, Underwater Glove, Octopus
Vivo T1x Renders Leaked, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India
Octopus-Inspired 'Octa-Glove' Helps Grip Objects Underwater: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  4. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  5. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  6. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on July 23: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  10. Why a Verbal Insult Feels Like Getting a Mini Slap in the Face
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Buds 3 Lite Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Platforms for Wearables Launched: Specifications
  3. Crypto Mixers: Privacy Tools That Emerged as Safe Havens for Scamsters
  4. ApeCoin Shoots Up in Value Following Yuga Labs' Otherside Tech Demo
  5. Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500
  6. Department of Telecom Pulled Up by CAG Over Spectrum Pricing Mechanism for Captive Users: Details
  7. WhatsApp Testing Quick Reactions for Status Updates, Redesigned Gallery View on Desktop App: Reports
  8. Realme Watch 3 Key Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of July 26 Launch
  9. 8 Malware-Infested Apps With Over 3 Million Downloads Red-Flagged By Researcher For Android Users
  10. Cyber Fraud Through Misuse of MTNL Name, Logo Over WhatsApp on the Rise, Delhi Police Warns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.