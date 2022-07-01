Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Nerve Cooling Implant Could Provide Pain Relief on Demand, Eliminate Need for Addictive Painkillers

Nerve-Cooling Implant Could Provide Pain Relief on Demand, Eliminate Need for Addictive Painkillers

The device contains a liquid coolant that works on a specific location on the nerve, numbing the pain in the process.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 July 2022 15:29 IST
Nerve-Cooling Implant Could Provide Pain Relief on Demand, Eliminate Need for Addictive Painkillers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya

Researchers say that excessive cooling could also end up damaging the fragile nerve and tissues around it

Highlights
  • Scientists are now able to "cool" nerves using a newly invented implant
  • The implant works on the principle of evaporation
  • It can also tackle nerves located deep within surrounding soft tissues

Researchers have developers a flexible implant capable of relieving pain in patients. In what could be termed as a game-changing discovery, the implant is a water-soluble and biocompatible device that can serve as an alternative to painkillers — eliminating the need for addictive medications. By wrapping around the nerves to provide cooling in the region, the implant can numb the nerve and block pain signals to the brain, bringing relief from pain. Users can activate the implant via an external pump, while controlling the intensity of the cooling effect.

“As engineers, we are motivated by the idea of treating pain without drugs — in ways that can be turned on and off instantly, with user control over the intensity of relief,” said John A. Rogers, a professor at the Northwestern University and author of the new study published in Science.

“The technology reported here exploits mechanisms that have some similarities to those that cause your fingers to feel numb when cold. Our implant allows that effect to be produced in a programmable way, directly and locally to targeted nerves, even those deep within surrounding soft tissues,” Rogers added.

Developed by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University, the device works on the simple principle of evaporation. It contains a liquid coolant that works on a specific location on the nerve, numbing the pain in the process.

“As you cool down a nerve, the signals that travel through the nerve become slower and slower — eventually stopping completely,” explained study co-author Dr Matthew MacEwan. She explained that the device targets peripheral nerves that are responsible for communicating sensory stimuli to the brain including pain.

While the cooling can prove the much-needed relief to the patient, Rogers noted that excessive cooling can also end up damaging the fragile nerve and tissues around it. “The duration and temperature of the cooling must therefore be controlled precisely. By monitoring the temperature at the nerve, the flow rates can be adjusted automatically to set a point that blocks pain in a reversible, safe manner,” Rogers added.

Researchers believe that the implant can prove to be valuable for patients who need to undergo routine surgeries, or after amputations that require post-operative medications. Moreover, it could potentially replace opioids that effectively offer pain relief but are also highly addictive for patients looking to manage their pain with medication.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Medical Implant, Painkiller, Implant, Pain, Medication
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Suffers Data Breach Leaking Email IDs of Users: Here What You Need to Know
Dhruva Space Tests Satellite Orbital Deployer Onboard ISRO's PSLV, Ahead of Planned Indigenous Satellite Launch
Nerve-Cooling Implant Could Provide Pain Relief on Demand, Eliminate Need for Addictive Painkillers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  4. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  6. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  7. Garmin Forerunner 955, 255 Series Launched in India: Details
  8. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  9. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  10. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
  2. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  3. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  4. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  6. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  7. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  8. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  10. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.