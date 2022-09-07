Technology News
loading

NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula

One of the key highlights in the recent capture was a young star which was shedding a cloud of dust from around itself.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 12:28 IST
NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

Webb observed Tarantula Nebula’s cavity using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam)

Highlights
  • The picture also reveals the composition of the nebula's gas and dust
  • The Webb space telescope usually operates in the infrared spectrum
  • One of the key highlights in the recent capture was a young star

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured in-depth details of a stellar nursery nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula. Webb's recent image of the 30 Doradus, or Taratula Nebula, displays several never-before-seen young, with galaxies in background. The picture also reveals the composition of the nebula's gas and dust. Located around 161,000 light-years away from us, Tarantula has given several details about the cosmic creation. NASA's Webb Telescope, which gave us a glimpse of stellar images from the universe, has been operational since July.

In the recent capture of the 30 Doradus, Webb observed Tarantula Nebula's cavity using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). Due to the blistering radiation from a cluster of massive young stars, the image showcasing the cavity has been hollowed out, sparkling as pale blue.

The Webb space telescope usually operates in the infrared spectrum as light from objects in the distant cosmos is often stretched into this wavelength due to the universe's expansion. The telescope is the most powerful space telescope ever built.

One of the key highlights in the recent capture was a young star which was shedding a cloud of dust from around itself. The star was previously thought to be at a later stage of formation by the astronomers.

The team is now planning to gaze at distant galaxies from the actual era of cosmic noon, and compare it with the current observations of Tarantula. This will help the scientists to understand similarities and differences.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb, Space Telescope, Webb Space Telescope
Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000 for the First Time Since July, Ether Turns Bearish Too

Related Stories

NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  2. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  4. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  5. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  6. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Challenge Brazil's Move to Ban Sale of iPhone Models Without Battery Chargers
  2. WhatsApp Bug on iOS Causes Chat Mute Feature to Automatically Switch to 8 Hours When Choosing 1 Week
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  4. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula
  5. Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000 for the First Time Since July, Ether Turns Bearish Too
  6. Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report
  7. Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report
  8. Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report
  9. Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria
  10. Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 50-Megapixel XMAGE Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.