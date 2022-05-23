Technology News
loading

NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15

A NASA satellite managed to capture a unique perspective on the total lunar eclipse, which occurred on May 15-16.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 May 2022 17:59 IST
NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15

Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The satellite took 86 one-millisecond exposure shots in order to make a 2-second timelapse

Highlights
  • NASA's satellite Lucy which was launched in October 2021
  • The total lunar eclipse occurred on May 15-16
  • Lucy was launched for 12-year journey to probe eight different asteroid

A NASA satellite, named Lucy which was launched in October 2021, managed to capture a unique perspective on the total lunar eclipse, which occurred on May 15-16. The satellite was launched for a 12-year journey to probe eight different asteroids, including one asteroid from the main asteroid belt in the solar system. The other seven asteroids that the satellite will probe are from Jupiter's trojans asteroid cluster.

The satellite was already at a distance of 64 million miles (100 million km) from the Earth, roughly 70 percent of the distance between the Earth and the Sun, when it observed the total lunar eclipse.

"While total lunar eclipses aren't that rare – they happen every year or so – it isn't that often that you get a chance to observe them from an entirely new angle," said planetary scientist Hal Levison of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), who is the principal researcher of the mission in a statement.

“When the team realized Lucy had a chance to observe this lunar eclipse as a part of the instrument calibration process, everyone was incredibly excited,” Levison added.

“Capturing these images really was an amazing team effort. The instrument, guidance, navigation and science operations teams all had to work together to collect these data, getting the Earth and the Moon in the same frame,” said Acting Deputy Principal Investigator Dr. John Spencer, also from SwRI.

The satellite took 86 one-millisecond exposure shots in order to make a 2-second timelapse of the first half of the eclipse. The video was published by NASA on its website. People can see a cross-sectional view of the eclipse in the short but mesmerising video.

The video can be found on the following link.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Lunar Eclipse
Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam

Related Stories

NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  5. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  6. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
  2. Meta Says Will Share More Political, Social-Issue Advertisements Targeting Data in Public Database
  3. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak
  4. Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit
  5. This Battery-Like Device Can Absorb Carbon Dioxide While Charging
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
  7. Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany
  8. Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
  9. NASA Says 2022's Largest Asteroid to Come Closest to Earth Soon
  10. Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.