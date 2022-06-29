Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Developing Swarm of Smartphone Sized Swimming Robots to Explore Oceans on Distant Planets

NASA Developing Swarm of Smartphone-Sized Swimming Robots to Explore Oceans on Distant Planets

NASA will be able to explore a larger volume of ocean water and improve measurements by having multiple robots collecting data in the same area.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 June 2022 13:20 IST
NASA Developing Swarm of Smartphone-Sized Swimming Robots to Explore Oceans on Distant Planets

Photo Credit: NASA/ Ethan Schaler

A graphic representation of the Sensing with Independent Micro-swimmers (SWIM) robots

Highlights
  • NASA is working on Sensing With Independent Micro-Swimmers (SWIM) robots
  • These mobile-sized robots are created to explore oceans on other planets
  • The SWIM robots can also be made to flock together like birds and fishes

NASA is working to develop a swarm of cell-phone-sized swimming robots in a bid to bolster its exploration and dig deeper for signs of life on distant planets. These Sensing With Independent Micro-Swimmers (SWIM) robots are being designed with the ability to swim in oceans covered in thick layers of ice, while looking for evidence of life. SWIM relies on miniaturised robotics and is the brainchild of robotics mechanical engineer Ethan Schaler from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.  

“My idea is, where can we take miniaturised robotics and apply them in interesting new ways for exploring our solar system? With a swarm of small swimming robots, we are able to explore a larger volume of ocean water and improve our measurements by having multiple robots collecting data in the same area,” said Schaler.

According to the concept, NASA's small wedge-shaped robots will measure 5 inches in length and 3 to 5 cubic metres in volume. Around four dozen of these tiny robots would fit in a 4-inch-long section of a  cryobot module measuring 10 inches in diameter, while taking up only 15 percent of the science payload volume.

While taking up a small amount of space, the SWIM robots would leave enough room for other instruments that are powerful but not as mobile as the tiny robots. However, these instruments would gather crucial data during the journey through the ice and offer stationary measurements in the ocean.

The innovation is significantly smaller than other concepts of ocean exploration robots and the tiny swimmers could be released into the ocean where the probe can't reach. In addition, the SWIM concept is also aimed at reducing the risk during exploration. The cryobot would be connected to the surface-based lander via a communications tether, where the lander would serve as a point of contact with Earth. This approach is likely to help the cryobot explore beyond the point where ice meets the ocean.

“What if, after all those years it took to get into an ocean, you come through the ice shell in the wrong place? What if there are signs of life over there but not where you entered the ocean?” said SWIM team scientist Samuel Howell of JPL.

The SWIM robots will allow the data to be gathered away from the extremely hot nuclear battery of the cryobot as it melts and makes its way through the ice. In addition, the robots could be made to flock together like birds and fishes eliminating the issue of overlapping measurements and reducing errors in data collected.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SWIM Robots, SWIM, Sensing With Independent Micro Swimmers, JPL, Marine Exploration
Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips
Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA Developing Swarm of Smartphone-Sized Swimming Robots to Explore Oceans on Distant Planets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  7. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Compass Mining CEO, CFO Step Down Amid Allegations of Failing to Pay Bills in Maine Hub
  2. Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacker Begins Laundering Stolen $100 Million Using Mixer
  3. Google Pixel's Car Crash Detection, Other Safety Features Heading to More Android Phones: Report
  4. Ms. Marvel Episode 4: Fawad Khan Playing Kamala Khan’s Grandfather Hasan
  5. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests
  6. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
  8. Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack
  9. Gmail Bringing Material You Redesign, Gmail Only View, and Storage Used Indicator on Mobile
  10. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.