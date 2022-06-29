Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Launches First of Three Rockets to Investigate Alpha Centauri, Study Habitable Star Conditions

NASA Launches First of Three Rockets to Investigate Alpha Centauri, Study Habitable Star Conditions

Out of more than 5,000 exoplanets known across the galaxy, only Earth is currently known to host life.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:06 IST
NASA Launches First of Three Rockets to Investigate Alpha Centauri, Study Habitable Star Conditions

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

An image of the Alpha Centauri A (left) and B (right) stars captured by the Hubble Space Telescope

Highlights
  • NASA launched the first of three rockets from Australia on June 26
  • The upcoming missions will look at the Sun-like Alpha Centauri A and B
  • The agency is studying how starlight influences a planet's atmosphere

NASA recently launched the first of three rockets headed to the stars Alpha Centauri A and B — the two stars closest to our solar system. Launched from Australia on June 26, the X-ray Quantum Calorimeter (XQC) mission is the first to be launched from a commercial facility outside the US. The first rocket will be followed by two more rockets that will “conduct astrophysics studies that can only be done from the southern hemisphere" and study how light from stars affects the formation of life in the universe, according to the space agency.

The main objective of the missions is to understand the role that light from stars plays in the formation of life in the universe. Built by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the XQC, in particular, will investigate X-rays that are travelling in the interstellar medium, the region of space filled with gas and dust between distant stars, the space agency revealed.

But it is the two upcoming missions that will be studying the two Alpha Centauri stars, two of the closest to our solar system. The next launch, slated to happen no sooner than July 4, will be carrying the University of Colorado Boulder's Suborbital Imaging Spectrograph for Transition region Irradiance from Nearby Exoplanet host stars, or SISTINE.

"SISTINE will study how ultraviolet light from stars affects the atmospheres of the planets around them, including the gases thought to be signs of life," NASA added.

The third and final mission will be carrying the Dual-channel Extreme Ultraviolet Continuum Experiment, or DEUCE built by the University of Colorado Boulder. It will be measuring a spectrum of ultraviolet light that is rarely accessible to astronomers on Earth due to the atmosphere shielding most of it.

"These measurements are needed to model stars similar to and smaller than our sun, as well as understand their effects on planetary atmospheres," NASA explained.

The three missions together will try to understand how much ultraviolet radiation stars emit. By understanding the amount of UV radiation being emitted, scientists will be that much closer to narrowing down the habitable zone for planets – the ‘Goldilocks area' that planets must occupy for any chance of having organic life developing. Excessive UV radiation can break apart organic molecules like DNA while also evaporating water from the atmosphere of a planet, conditions that are not conducive to finding extra-terrestrial life.

“We need to understand the stars so that we can understand any planets we find there,” said Kevin France, an astronomer at the University of Colorado-Boulder and the principal investigator of the SISTINE mission.

The information collected from the three experiments will be used to build models that can help scientists narrow down the 5,000 known exoplanets to the ones which are most likely to support life.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B, Space Exploration
Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch
Renesas Partners With Tata Motors for Semiconductor Development Amid Global Chip Shortage

Related Stories

NASA Launches First of Three Rockets to Investigate Alpha Centauri, Study Habitable Star Conditions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  7. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Compass Mining CEO, CFO Step Down Amid Allegations of Failing to Pay Bills in Maine Hub
  2. Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacker Begins Laundering Stolen $100 Million Using Mixer
  3. Google Pixel's Car Crash Detection, Other Safety Features Heading to More Android Phones: Report
  4. Ms. Marvel Episode 4: Fawad Khan Playing Kamala Khan’s Grandfather Hasan
  5. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests
  6. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
  8. Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack
  9. Gmail Bringing Material You Redesign, Gmail Only View, and Storage Used Indicator on Mobile
  10. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.