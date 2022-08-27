Technology News
loading

NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region

SOFIA's ability to distinguish between water and hydroxyl has helped astronomers discover the theory of how water originally came to the Moon.

Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 August 2022 14:25 IST
NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region

Photo Credit: Honniball et al

The team have discovered water in the Moretus Crater region

Highlights
  • Moretus Crater region is close to the Moon's Clavius Crater
  • SOFIA was able to differentiate between water and hydroxyl
  • The researchers ave made observations to understand variation of water

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) telescope has discovered more water on the Moon's surface. The fresh findings of water have been made in the Southern Hemisphere of the Moon. The research was led by Casey Honniball, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The team have discovered water in the Moretus Crater region, which is close to the Moon's Clavius Crater, where the original findings were made. With the new observation and availability of comprehensive data, researchers have also been able to create a map showing water abundance in the crater.

“If you can find [sufficiently] large concentrations of water on the surface of the Moon – and learn how it's being stored and what form it's in – you can learn how to extract it and use it for breathable oxygen or rocket fuel for a more sustainable presence,” said Honniball.

SOFIA, with its Faint Object infraRed Camera, was able to overcome the challenges in differentiating between water and hydroxyl – a molecule composed of oxygen bound to a single hydrogen atom (OH), compared to water's two hydrogen atoms (H2O). The telescope, which flies above 99 percent of the water vapour in Earth's atmosphere, can see what ground-based telescopes cannot.

SOFIA's ability to distinguish between water and hydroxyl has also helped astronomers in the discovery of the theory of how water originally comes to the Moon.

“The Moon is constantly being bombarded by the solar wind, which is delivering hydrogen to the lunar surface,” Honniball said. “This hydrogen interacts with oxygen on the lunar surface to create hydroxyl.”

When the Moon is hit by micrometeorites, the high temperature of the impact causes two hydroxyl molecules to combine, leaving behind a water molecule and an extra oxygen atom. While a lot of this formed water is lost to space, a portion of it gets trapped within glass formed on the Moon's surface by the impact.

The researchers, using data from SOFIA, have also made observations to understand the variation of water depending on the Moon's latitude, composition, and temperature.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SOFIA, Moon, Water on Moon, Earth, Space, Water, Hydrogen
Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets

Related Stories

NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  8. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  9. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  10. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details
  4. Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets
  6. NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region
  7. Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
  8. Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
  9. US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple
  10. Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.