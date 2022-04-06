Technology News
loading

NASA Delays Final SLS Rocket Test for Moon Shot: Here’s Why

NASA is making way for a SpaceX rocket launch later this week.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 April 2022 10:54 IST
NASA Delays Final SLS Rocket Test for Moon Shot: Here’s Why

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA

The test of the rocket is expected to resume after the SpaceX flight take-off

Highlights
  • The 322-foot SLS rocket will remain on its launch pad
  • All steps will be rehearsed before launch
  • The run-through was originally scheduled to end late Sunday

The latest test of NASA's giant Moon rocket SLS has been pushed back to allow for a SpaceX rocket to launch later this week, the US space agency announced Tuesday.

The dress rehearsal for the giant Space Launch System had been scheduled for Friday at launch pad 39B at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the same time as SpaceX's lift-off from pad 39A.

The test of the rocket, which is to return humans to the Moon, is now expected to resume shortly after the take-off of the SpaceX flight, which is to carry three businessmen and a former astronaut to the International Space Station.

The 322-foot (98 meters) SLS rocket will remain on its launch pad while waiting.

In this final test before blast-off for the Moon later this year, all the steps leading up to launch must be rehearsed, from filling the tanks to the final countdown, which will be stopped just before the engines fire.

The run-through started last Friday and was originally scheduled to end late Sunday, but NASA teams encountered "a whole myriad of technical challenges" as well as uncooperative weather on Saturday, said Mike Sarafin, the mission manager for the Artemis Moon landing.

Among the problems encountered were four lightning strikes hitting the launch pad during a thunderstorm, which at least proved that the protection system had worked as planned.

But the problems were not "major issues," Sarafin said. "We haven't run into any fundamental design flaws or design issues."

"We take pride in learning from these tests," he said, calling the ones already carried out in recent days "partially successful."

Artemis 1 will mark the first flight of the SLS, whose development has lagged years behind schedule.

The Orion capsule at its top will be propelled to the Moon, where it will be placed in orbit before returning to Earth.

The first mission will not have astronauts on board. The take-off date is to be announced after the so-called "wet" dress rehearsal.

A launch window is possible in early June, and Sarafin said he was "not ready to give up on it yet."

Another launch window is possible in early July.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Space Launch System, Artemis I, SpaceX
Ukraine Crisis: Twitter Won't Recommend Russia Government Accounts, Will Prohibit Some POW Content

Related Stories

NASA Delays Final SLS Rocket Test for Moon Shot: Here’s Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: See Top Discounts
  4. Realme C31 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  9. Samsung HW-Q990B, HW-S800B Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain
  2. Meta Unveils Sharing to Reels Option to Post Reels From Third-Party Apps to Facebook
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Register Minor Losses, Pull Most Altcoins Down
  4. AirPods Pro Successor Tipped to Launch in H2 2022, Apple May Discontinue Original Model: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. NASA Delays Final SLS Rocket Test for Moon Shot: Here’s Why
  6. Mars More Seismically Active Than Previously Thought, Researchers Say
  7. Ukraine Crisis: Twitter Won't Recommend Russia Government Accounts, Will Prohibit Some POW Content
  8. WWDC 2022: Apple to Host Annual Developers’ Conference Online for Third Year in a Row
  9. Twitter Says It's Testing the Much-Awaited 'Edit' Button As Elon Musk Joins Board
  10. Realme C31 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.