Technology News
loading

NASA to Send Tiny Robot MIRA to International Space Station for Simulating Surgeries

MIRA could enable surgeons or doctors to operate on someone in space remotely.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 August 2022 13:48 IST
NASA to Send Tiny Robot MIRA to International Space Station for Simulating Surgeries

Photo Credit: Craig Chandler/ University Communication

MIRA or miniaturised in vivo robotic assistant has been in the making for nearly 20 years

Highlights
  • In the past, surgeons have used MIRA to effectively do colon resections
  • MIRA will work independently without being guided by astronaut or doctor
  • MIRA will try to simulate the actions performed during the actual surgery

NASA will be soon sending a tiny surgical robot to space for a test mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Developed by researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the robot will be flown to space in 2024 where it will simulate actions performed during surgery. The robot named MIRA or miniaturised in vivo robotic assistant has been in the making for nearly 20 years. Now, its inventor — professor Shane Farritor — and engineering graduate student Rachel Wagner will be writing its software and working to fit it inside a space experiment locker.

Before being sent out into space, the robot is being exhaustively tested to make sure that it survives the launch and that its systems function properly and as expected.

MIRA has two major benefits. First, it can be introduced through a tiny incision, allowing medical professionals to do minimally invasive abdominal surgery. In past tests, surgeons used the gadget to effectively do colon resections.

Second, MIRA could also enable surgeons or doctors to operate on someone in space remotely. For instance, it can be used to treat the wounds of an astronaut on a Mars mission or in removing shrapnel from an injured soldier's body from thousands of miles away.

But, in the upcoming mission aboard the ISS, MIRA will work completely independently without being guided by any astronaut or doctor. It will be placed inside a microwave oven-sized experiment locker where the robot will cut tightly stretched rubber bands and push metal rings through a wire. With this, MIRA will try to simulate the actions performed during the actual surgery.

“These simulations are very important because of all the data we will collect during the tests,” said Wagner.

The test mission of the robot will be its most autonomous operation so far. Researchers are programming MIRA to work independently and conserve space station bandwidths while also minimising the amount of time spent by astronauts on the experiment.

“The astronaut flips a switch, the process starts and the robot does its work by itself,” Farritor said. “Two hours later, the astronaut switches it off and it's done,” he added.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Surgical robot MIRA, International Space Station, MIRA, Space, Mars
Bitcoin's Early Week Rally Dampens Ahead of July Consumer Price Index Data Release in the US
Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

NASA to Send Tiny Robot MIRA to International Space Station for Simulating Surgeries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  3. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  4. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Official Listing Reveals Specifications
  5. Government Exploring Use of Common Charger for Devices: Ministry Official
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  8. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Twitter Employee Convicted of Spying for Saudi Arabia, Accessing Private User Data
  2. Redmi A1 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio A22: Report
  3. PAVA Indicator: Morgan Stanley’s New Tool to Divide ETH Users as ‘Believers’, ‘Speculators’
  4. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Specifications Surface via Official Store Listing
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America
  6. Spider-Man Remastered PC Global Launch Timings Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Release
  7. Realme TechLife Buds T100 India Launch Date Set for August 18, Claimed to Offer Upto 28 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Microsoft OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Redesigned Landing Page With New Functions
  9. Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.