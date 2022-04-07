Technology News
loading

NASA Shares Stunning Image of Saturn’s Moon Dione in Transit

Dione is a small moon of just 562km in mean radius, about one-third of our Moon.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 April 2022 12:05 IST
NASA Shares Stunning Image of Saturn’s Moon Dione in Transit

Photo Credit: NASA

The name Dione is derived from the Greek goddess Dione

Highlights
  • Giovanni Cassini discovered Dione in 1684
  • Dione orbits Saturn every 2.7 days at a distance of 377,400km
  • Cassini dove into Saturn's atmosphere in September 2017

NASA has shared a stunning image of Saturn's moon Dione, which appears as a tiny ball compared to the ringed gas giant during a transit. The space agency said the image was captured from a distance of about 2.3 million kilometres, and probably that's why the moon appears even smaller than its actual size. Scientists say transits play a vital role in understanding the relationship between the planet and its moons. When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, during transit, it leads to the solar eclipse.

Giovanni Cassini discovered Dione in 1684. It is a small moon of just 562km in mean radius, about one-third of our Moon. Dione orbits Saturn every 2.7 days at a distance of 377,400km, roughly the same distance that the Moon orbits around the Earth. Scientists believe that Dione is mainly made up of ice. At Dione's average temperature of -186 degrees Celsius, ice is very hard and behaves like rocks.

NASA said that this image of the “unilluminated side” of Saturn's rings and its moon was captured in May 2015 by its Cassini spacecraft, which served for 20 years in space. When it exhausted its fuel, scientists decided to send it on its daring final mission to protect another Saturn moon, Enceladus, which may have conditions favourable for life. Cassini dove into Saturn's atmosphere in September 2017.

The spacecraft had two elements — the Cassini orbiter and the Huygens probe. A joint endeavour of NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency, Cassini was a complex mission to study Saturn and its complex system of rings and moons in unprecedented detail.

NASA states that Saturn has 82 moons. Out of then, 53 have been confirmed and named, while the other 29 are awaiting confirmation. The biggest of these moons is called Titan.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Saturn, Dione, Instagram
Amazon’s Handling of Employees’ Use of Sellers’ Data for Private Labels Being Probed by US SEC: Report
BlackBerry Plans to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over BlackBerry 10, Avoiding Trial

Related Stories

NASA Shares Stunning Image of Saturn’s Moon Dione in Transit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  7. Flipkart Forays Into Online Pharmacy With New Flipkart Health+ App
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  9. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  10. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Expects Q1 Operating Profit to Rise by 50.3 Percent Despite Supply Chain Woes
  2. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Saturn’s Moon Dione in Transit
  3. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Tipped to Launch Soon, First Look Surfaces Online: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord N20 Design Teased in Official Image, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Japanese Battery Startup 3DOM to Launch Commercial Fleet Service With China's Geely EVs
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Drop in Value Yet Again as Investors Brace for Fed Interest Rate Hike
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Confirmed via Official Listing
  8. Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report
  9. Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. BlackBerry Plans to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over BlackBerry 10, Avoiding Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.