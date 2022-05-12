Technology News
NASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet

The opening we see in the Martian rocks can be deceptive. It may be a gap in the rocks that is only a few centimetres wide.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 May 2022 17:57 IST
NASA's Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Image was taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard Curiosity rover

  • The image was taken at Greenheugh Pediment on May 7
  • One can spot a perfectly carved door among the Martian rocks in the image
  • Curiosity continuously conducts test on Mars

We've been talking about aliens on Mars for decades. If the Red Planet has got something to show, Earth's rovers will surely find a hint of it — this has been our belief for years. It seems like NASA's Curiosity rover is already finding some sneaky details on the planet. Curiosity keeps sending images from Mars to scientists on Earth. The current shots it has sent our way show a rather curious detail in the rocky terrains of the planet. From the photos, it seems like Curiosity stumbled upon a perfectly carved door among the Martian rocks.

The image was taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. It was taken at a geological feature known as Greenheugh Pediment on May 7. 

The photo is so convincing that we can almost believe that it to be an entrance to a secret cave or the beginning of a tunnel that leads somewhere. However, this can be far from the truth.

According to a report, the opening we see in the Martian rocks can be deceptive. While we imagine it as a human-size entrance, it may be a gap in the rocks that is only a few centimetres wide. The picture does not make the size clear.

Reddit users are not to be fooled. Many users at once pointed out that this landscape feature could be a “shear fracture”. This could have been caused by some marsquakes that put a strain on the rock and broke part of it off.

This isn't the only shear fracture that the users noticed. “Looking around the image, there are a few more shear fractures here,” wrote another user.

NASA's Curiosity has been treating us to many glimpses from the planet. It's not just about the weird and spooky images. We are also talking about the various tests that the rover is conducting. A few months ago, the rover found intriguing carbon signatures on the Red Planet. While this does not prove that Curiosity has discovered proof of ancient microbial life, it does raise the possibilities. On the surface of Mars, the rover has been gathering powdered rock samples. When scientists examined the samples, they discovered that several of them were high in a form of carbon linked to living activity on Earth.

 

NASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet
