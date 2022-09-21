Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict

NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict

NASA's Frank Rubio will become the first US astronaut to travel to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz rocket since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

By Agence France Press |  Updated: 21 September 2022 11:58 IST
NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict

The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for US-Russia cooperation

Highlights
  • Space has managed to remain an outlier of cooperation
  • The ISS depends on a Russian propulsion system to maintain its orbit
  • NASA called the decision an "unfortunate development"

A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are set to blast off to the International Space Station Wednesday on a Russian-operated flight despite soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NASA's Frank Rubio and Russia's Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin are scheduled to take off from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1354 GMT (7:24pm IST), according to Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Rubio will become the first US astronaut to travel to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz rocket since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24.

In response, Western capitals including Washington have hit Moscow with unprecedented sanctions and bilateral ties have sunk to new lows. 

However, space has managed to remain an outlier of cooperation between the two countries.

Following Rubio's flight, Russia's only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina is expected to travel to the orbital station in early October aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. 

She will become only the fifth professional woman cosmonaut from Russia or the Soviet Union to fly to space, and the first Russian to fly aboard a spacecraft of SpaceX, the company of US billionaire Elon Musk.

With both flights set to go ahead, Russian cosmonauts and Western astronauts have sought to steer clear of the conflict that is raging back on Earth, especially when in orbit together.

A collaboration among the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Space Agency, and Russia, the ISS is split into two sections: the US Orbital Segment, and the Russian Orbital Segment.

Russia leaving ISS

At present, the ISS depends on a Russian propulsion system to maintain its orbit, about 250 miles (400 kilometres) above sea level, with the US segment responsible for electricity and life support systems.

However, tensions in the space field have grown after Washington announced sanctions on Moscow's aerospace industry - triggering warnings from Russia's former space chief Dmitry Rogozin, an ardent supporter of the Ukraine war.

Rogozin's recently appointed successor Yuri Borisov later confirmed Russia's long-mooted move to leave the ISS after 2024 in favour of creating its own orbital station.

US space agency NASA called the decision an "unfortunate development" that would hinder the scientific work performed on the ISS. 

Space analysts say that the construction of a new orbital station could take more than a decade and Russia's space industry - a point of national pride - would not be able to flourish under heavy sanctions. 

The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for US-Russia cooperation following their Space Race competition during the Cold War.

During that era, the Soviet space programme flourished. It boasted a number of accomplishments that included sending the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first satellite four years earlier.

But experts say Roscosmos is now a shadow of its former self and has in recent years suffered a series of setbacks, including corruption scandals and the loss of a number of satellites and other spacecraft.

Russia years-long monopoly on manned flights to the ISS is also gone, to SpaceX, along with millions of dollars in revenue. 

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISS
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starts Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
  8. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 12GB of RAM to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  2. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  3. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  4. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  5. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  6. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
  7. SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details
  9. NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on September 27: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.