Technology News
loading

NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole

The clip has sound resembling to rumbling and groaning, similar to soundtrack of a 'Stranger Things' episode.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 22 August 2022 18:58 IST
NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole

The sound has been created from the data captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.

American space agency NASA has released the sound of a black hole, which can be heard by human ears. This black hole sits 200 light years away in the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to a report in Mashable. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so intense that not even light can escape. The audio of the black hole's sound has been posted by NASA on its Twitter handle where it also explained how does sound travel in vacuum.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole," NASA said on its Twitter account dedicated to exoplanets.

 

 

The clip has sound resembling to rumbling and groaning, similar to soundtrack of a Stranger Things episode, but it's actually pressure waves rippling through the hot gas. The eerie, scary and mysterious sound is often heard in sci-fi movies during space travels.

The sound has been created from the data captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the recording was originally released back in May this year.

Last month, astronomers spotted a dormant black hole in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way. They said it appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star.

The scientists said that the great void discovered in the Tarantula Nebula region of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova.

It is located about 160,000 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, (which is approximately 9.5 trillion km).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Hole, NASA, black hole sound
South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report

Related Stories

NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  8. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  9. Gmail Labels Emails From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  10. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
#Latest Stories
  1. Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games
  3. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime, 4 Attachments Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Price Confirmed; to Be Available in 3 Colours
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. Sensor to Track Medication Intake in 30 Seconds Using Sweat Developed: Details
  8. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  9. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  10. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.