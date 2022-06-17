Technology News
loading

NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars

NASA’s Perseverance is a rover mission that aims to trace signs of past life on the planet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 June 2022 14:50 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars

Photo Credit: Twitter/@NASAPersevere

The shiny material stuck in the rocks can be a piece of a thermal blanket

Highlights
  • NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has just come across a shiny bit of foil
  • The shiny material stuck in the rocks can be piece of thermal blanket
  • It may have come from descent stage during rocket landing on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has just come across a “shiny bit of foil” stuck in the rock crevices of the Red Planet. The rover, which was sent to the planet to discover signs of past life, has served us with a photo of the mysterious object. The Perseverance team believes it knows what this material may be. The shiny material stuck in the rocks can be a piece of a thermal blanket that may have come from the descent stage when the rocket was landing on Mars in 2021. What's interesting is that the descent stage crashed 2 km away from the planet's surface.

NASA's Perseverance team has dropped several photos and tweets. In the first post in the Twitter thread, we see the material being talked about. The caption read, "My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021.”

My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/O4rIaEABLu

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

The descent stage, to which this piece is believed to belong, had crashed 2 km away on the planet. So, did this piece drop here or was blown here by the winds? The post read, “That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures. It's a surprise finding this here: My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?”

That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures. It's a surprise finding this here: My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind? pic.twitter.com/uVx3VdYfi8

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

The team has also shared a photo from the time when these thermal blankets were being wrapped around Perseverance. The caption read, “Here's part of the team at JPL that wrapped me up in thermal blankets. Think of them as spacecraft dressmakers. They work with sewing machines and other tools to piece together these unique materials.”

Here's part of the team at JPL that wrapped me up in thermal blankets. Think of them as spacecraft dressmakers. They work with sewing machines and other tools to piece together these unique materials.

More on that here: https://t.co/CNkUheYFnQ pic.twitter.com/PcMeow3FyO

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

People peered into the photo shared by NASA and observed more minute details. “The large, upright piece of rock the metal is lying against looks suspicious,” wrote one user.

The large, upright piece of rock the metal is lying against looks suspicious. Clearly different from the other,lighter-colored rocks around it. What looks like erosion on rock looks like part of a ship. Burned and aged,I can see it being metal. Angles etc.

— Desertairpirate???????? (@Laurenc13071661) June 16, 2022

Others commented on a lighter note. "Imagine if it was an alien crisp packet though - what flavour would it be?”

Imagine if it was an alien crisp packet though - what flavour would it be?

— its bostin' (@itsbostin) June 16, 2022

Many have shown concern about littering other planets.

Is there anywhere that we don't litter?

— Commandinator (@MadisonStreetNW) June 15, 2022

NASA's Perseverance rover has been serving us with several spectacular photos from the Red Planet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars, Perseverance
Elon Musk Muses on Twitter's Future, Aliens in Call With Company Staff
Wonder Man Marvel Series in the Works at Disney+ With Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest: Report

Related Stories

NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.