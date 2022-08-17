Technology News
loading

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29

The 322-foot-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space without any humans on August 29.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2022 11:16 IST
NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA

NASA has backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5

Highlights
  • Development of the Space Launch System has been led by Boeing Co
  • NASA's Orion astronaut capsule is built by Lockheed Martin
  • The August 29 mission is called Artemis 1

NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, is set to begin an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight later this month.

The 322-foot-tall (98-meter-tall) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on August 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon in NASA's Artemis programme, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

The Space Launch System, whose development in the past decade has been led by Boeing Co, is scheduled to emerge from its assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (0100 GMT on Wednesday) and begin the four-mile-long (6-km) trek to its launchpad. Moving less than a mile per hour (1.6 km per hour), the rollout take roughly 11 hours.

Sitting atop the rocket is NASA's Orion astronaut capsule, a pod built by Lockheed Martin. It is designed to separate from the rocket in space, ferry humans toward the moon's vicinity and rendezvous with a separate spacecraft that will take astronauts down to the lunar surface.

But for the August 29 mission, called Artemis 1, the Orion capsule will launch atop the Space Launch System without any humans and orbit around the moon before returning to Earth for an ocean splashdown 42 days later.

If bad launch weather or a minor technical issue triggers a delay from August 29, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Space Launch System, Artemis, Mars
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access
BTC, ETH Among Most Cryptocurrencies to Rally With Profits, Crypto Charts Reflect More Greens Than Reds

Related Stories

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Vivo V25 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  4. WhatsApp Windows Native App Released, Beta Available for Mac Users
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
  7. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  8. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Airbnb Rolling Out New Technology to Stop Parties by Scanning Renter's History
  2. Infinix Hot 12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Owners May See an Android 12 Update Before Upgrading to Android 13
  4. BTC, ETH Among Most Cryptocurrencies to Rally With Profits, Crypto Charts Reflect More Greens Than Reds
  5. NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29
  6. Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access
  7. Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File Petition to Conduct Union Election
  8. WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details
  9. Elon Musk Tweets About Purchasing Manchester United Football Club
  10. Apple Suppliers to Reportedly Produce MacBook, Watch in Vietnam For the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.