Technology News
loading

NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon

The satellite is trail running an orbit for NASA's "Gateway" space station

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 June 2022 17:35 IST
NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon

The US eventually plans to put the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon

Highlights
  • Launch of Capstone is part of a mission to return humans to the moon
  • The rocket was launched from New Zealand's eastern Mahia Peninsula
  • NASA is planning to build a moonbase

NASA blasted a nanosatellite barely bigger than a microwave oven into outer space Tuesday, part of a landmark mission to return humans to the Moon.

A rocket carrying the tiny Capstone module successfully launched from New Zealand's eastern Mahia Peninsula to a deafening blast and a wash of fiery propulsion.

All being well, in four months Capstone will be in a position to begin an innovative surfboard-shaped "near rectilinear halo orbits" around the Moon.

Weighing about as much as a suitcase, the satellite is trail running an orbit for NASA's "Gateway" space station -- which will travel around the Moon and serve as a jumping off point for lunar exploration.

The orbit passes within 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) of the Moon at its closest point, before catapulting to 43,500 miles (70,000 kilometres) away at the furthest.

Scientists hope the orbit will be super-efficient, using the pull of both the Moon and the Earth to minimise fuel use.

As part of the same project, the United States eventually plans to put the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

NASA also plans to build a moonbase, and use the experience as a stepping stone to a crewed flight to Mars.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, Capstone
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Same Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S22: Report
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 India Launch Date Tipped, New Colour Debuts

Related Stories

NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  7. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
  9. NPCI, Paytm Debunk FASTag Scam Videos, Issue Official Statement
  10. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Non-Earth Like Planets Could Host Life for Billions of Years, Study Suggests
  2. Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time, IPX4 Water Resistance
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Special New Colour Edition Teased
  4. Moto G42 India Launch Date Set for July 4, Flipkart Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 Beta to Go Live in July, Complete Build to Release in October: Report
  6. Infinix 180W Thunder Charge System Teased, Company Says Speed Is Its Fastest Yet
  7. 54 Percent in India Turn to Social Media for Factual Info, Says OUP Study
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 India Launch Date Tipped, New Colour Debuts
  9. NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Same Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S22: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.