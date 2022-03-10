Technology News
  Buzz Aldrin's Famous 1969 Moon Walk Picture Sells at Copenhagen Auction for Over EUR 155,000

Buzz Aldrin's Famous 1969 Moon Walk Picture Sells at Copenhagen Auction for Over EUR 155,000

A total of 74 NASA photographs were put up for sale, including 26 taken on the Moon during the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 March 2022 12:20 IST


Photo Credit: AFP

The image shows Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon

Highlights
  • 73 of the 74 photos were sold
  • The Aldrin image was used on the cover of LIFE magazine
  • Armstrong can be seen in the reflection of Aldrin's visor

More than 70 original NASA photographs including a celebrated image of Buzz Aldrin's moon walk taken by Neil Armstrong were sold at auction in Copenhagen on Wednesday for more than EUR 155,000 (roughly Rs. 1.3 crore).

The Aldrin image, which fetched EUR 5,373 (roughly Rs. 4,52,000), shows the astronaut on the surface of the moon in July 1969 during the first manned lunar landing. It was famously used on the cover of LIFE magazine.

Armstrong, the first man to step onto the Moon, can be seen in the reflection of Aldrin's visor.

A total of 74 NASA photographs were put up for sale including 26 taken on the Moon during the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

"We sold 73 of the 74 photos," the Bruun Rasmussen auction house told AFP.

Put up for sale by a foreign collector who has asked to remain anonymous, the auction house had estimated the collection at almost EUR 190,000 euros (roughly Rs. 1.6 crore).

The most valuable item, the first shot of an "Earthrise" photographed by US astronaut William Anders while orbiting the Moon in December 1968 on Apollo 8, sold for EUR 11,800 (roughly Rs. 9,93,000).

The last time man set foot on the Moon was in 1972 during the Apollo 17 mission, but NASA is planning to send astronauts again in 2025-2026.

Further reading: Nasa, Buzz Aldrin, Edwin E. Aldrin
Tesla Model 3, Model Y Prices Hiked in US, China Amid Surging Cost of Raw Materials


