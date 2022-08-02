Technology News
loading

Mars' Blue Ripples Shed Light on Wind Behaviour on the Red Planet's Surface

The landscape was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and processed in what is called false colour.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 August 2022 14:19 IST
Mars' Blue Ripples Shed Light on Wind Behaviour on the Red Planet's Surface

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Tiny ripples formed on the tops of dunes that had just several feet between their crest

Highlights
  • A variety of wind-related features are also spotted on Mars in the image
  • False colour turns differences in light wavelengths into colour palettes
  • TAR have been found to be covered with very coarse sand

NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured an intriguing picture of Mars. Taken near the centre of the Gamboa Crater on the Red Planet, the image features some blue ripples that look mesmerising on the planet with red surface. According to NASA, the picture is called a false-colour image that helps scientists learn about the weather and geology. The landscape, which was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) earlier this year, was processed in what is called false colour, which turns subtle differences in light wavelengths into stunning colour palettes that are impossible to miss.

A variety of wind-related features are also spotted on Mars in the image. Larger sand dunes from sinuous crests and individual domes are observed as well.

Tiny ripples formed on the tops of dunes that had just several feet between their crest. These ripples merged to form mega-ripples while being 30 feet apart and radiating outward from the dunes. In this formation, the larger and brighter ones that are roughly parallel to each other are called Transverse Aeolian Ridges (TAR). The TAR have been found to be covered with very coarse sand.

It is true that the augmentation is quite beautiful, but it wasn't done just to give Mars a little extra glitz. By processing the data in this fashion, scientists have been given a highly useful tool to study the geological and atmospheric processes going place much below the orbital height of MRO. This shows differences in regions and features on the Martian surface.

NASA stated in a release, “The mega-ripples appear blue-green on one side of an enhanced colour cutout while the TAR appear brighter blue on the other. This could be because the TAR are actively moving under the force of the wind, clearing away darker dust and making them brighter.”

The NASA website has the image in high-resolution.

The space agency added that these characteristics can all be used to determine the direction of the wind at the time they formed. The ability to explore such diversity so closely together enables scientists to understand their relationships and compare and contrast aspects to learn more about their composition and formation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, Blue ripples, Martian surface
Vivo Y35 4G Global Launch Date Confirmed for August 11, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed
JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India

Related Stories

Mars' Blue Ripples Shed Light on Wind Behaviour on the Red Planet's Surface
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  4. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender Among Leading Telcos
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  9. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.