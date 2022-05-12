Technology News
loading

NASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet

The opening we see in the Martian rocks can be deceptive. It may be a gap in the rocks that is only a few centimetres wide.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 May 2022 14:00 IST
NASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Image was taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard Curiosity rover

Highlights
  • The image was taken at Greenheugh Pediment on May 7
  • One can spot a perfectly carved door among the Martian rocks in the image
  • Curiosity continuously conducts test on Mars

We've been talking about aliens on Mars for decades. If the Red Planet has got something to show, Earth's rovers will surely find a hint of it — this has been our belief for years. It seems like NASA's Curiosity rover is already finding some sneaky details on the planet. Curiosity keeps sending images from Mars to scientists on Earth. The current shots it has sent our way show a rather curious detail in the rocky terrains of the planet. From the photos, it seems like Curiosity stumbled upon a perfectly carved door among the Martian rocks.

The image was taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. It was taken at a geological feature known as Greenheugh Pediment on May 7. 

The photo is so convincing that we can almost believe that it to be an entrance to a secret cave or the beginning of a tunnel that leads somewhere. However, this can be far from the truth.

According to a report, the opening we see in the Martian rocks can be deceptive. While we imagine it as a human-size entrance, it may be a gap in the rocks that is only a few centimetres wide. The picture does not make the size clear.

Reddit users are not to be fooled. Many users at once pointed out that this landscape feature could be a “shear fracture”. This could have been caused by some marsquakes that put a strain on the rock and broke part of it off.

This isn't the only shear fracture that the users noticed. “Looking around the image, there are a few more shear fractures here,” wrote another user.

NASA's Curiosity has been treating us to many glimpses from the planet. It's not just about the weird and spooky images. We are also talking about the various tests that the rover is conducting. A few months ago, the rover found intriguing carbon signatures on the Red Planet. While this does not prove that Curiosity has discovered proof of ancient microbial life, it does raise the possibilities. On the surface of Mars, the rover has been gathering powdered rock samples. When scientists examined the samples, they discovered that several of them were high in a form of carbon linked to living activity on Earth.

 

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Curiosity rover, Mars, Mars Rover
Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a 5G: What’s the Difference? Price, Specifications Compared
Toyota Said to Make EV Parts in India for Domestic, Export Markets

Related Stories

NASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity Shows What Looks Like an Alien Door on the Red Planet
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  5. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Tipped to Sport Larger Screen Sizes
  10. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased
  2. Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
  3. Airtel, Jio Subscriber Additions Helped Increase Telecom User Base to Over 116.69 Crore: TRAI
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Will Be Soon, Amazon and BGMI Video Tease
  5. US, UK to Partner on Commercial Spaceflight Missions, First Lift-Off This Summer
  6. First Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 Set for This Sunday: How to Watch It and Other Details
  7. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away
  8. Google Pixel 6a Reportedly Gets Different Fingerprint Scanner Than Pixel 6 Series
  9. Facebook Parent Meta, Twitter, YouTube Asked to Archive Evidence of Suspected Russian War Crimes
  10. 9 Hours Release Date: Disney+ Hotstar Sets June 2 Premiere for Next Hotstar Specials Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.