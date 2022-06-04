NASA is set to launch a probe to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 10 that will monitor climate change on Earth. Named Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), this probe will study the composition of mineral dust from Earth's arid regions and how the desert dust carried through the atmosphere affects the planet. EMIT is set to be launched on June 10 aboard SpaceX's 25th commercial resupply services mission. The Dragon spacecraft will also deliver supplies and a variety of science equipment for the international crew. The spacecraft will carry over 4,500 pounds (roughly 2,041 kg) of cargo.

The spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS on June 12. It will dock autonomously to the forward-facing section of the station's Harmony module, with NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines monitoring operations from the station, NASA said.

The focus of EMIT mission is to study how mineral rock dust (such as calcite or chlorite), which travel thousands of miles after being stirred up by strong winds in desert areas, can heat or cool the atmosphere and Earth's surface.

The space agency will broadcast live coverage of this mission.

Here are the key timings:

June 10

The launch coverage will begin at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST) on NASA TV and NASA website.

The launch sequence will begin at 10:22am EDT (7:52pm IST).

June 12

The coverage for Dragon docking will begin at 5am EDT (2:30pm IST)

Docking will happen at 6:20am EDT (3:50 pm IST).

The mission will carry several other investigations to the International Space Station (ISS) that include studying the aging of immune cells and the potential to reverse those effects during postflight recovery, how sutured wounds heal in microgravity, and a student experiment testing a concrete alternative for potential use in future lunar and Martian habitats. The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo.