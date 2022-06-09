Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold Plated Mirror Out of Alignment

NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment

The little space rock hit the $10 billion (roughly Rs. 780 crore) telescope sometime in late May and left a small but noticeable effect in the telescope's data, says NASA.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2022 10:54 IST
NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment

A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope

Highlights
  • Engineers have begun delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment
  • Webb's mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment
  • The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA

A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope in May, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment but not changing the orbiting observatory's schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday.

The little space rock hit the $10 billion (roughly Rs. 780 crore) telescope sometime in late May and left a small but noticeable effect in the telescope's data, NASA said in a statement, adding that it was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its December launch.

"After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements," NASA said. "Thorough analysis and measurements are ongoing."

Engineers have begun a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help "cancel out a portion of the distortion" caused by the micrometeoroid, NASA said.

Webb parked itself in a solar orbit roughly a million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth in January and is expected to yield its first full-color images of the cosmos in July.

"This recent impact caused no change to Webb's operations schedule," NASA said.

Webb's mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment with dust-sized particles flying at extreme velocities in space, but the most recent impact was "larger than was modeled and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground," NASA said.

The space telescope, managed by NASA, is regarded as the most powerful space-based observatory ever built, with a suite of sensors and 18 gold-plated mirror segments working together to seek out distant planets as well as galaxies from the earliest stages of the universe.

Engineers designed the telescope to withstand occasional impacts from micrometeoroids - tiny space rocks traveling at ultra fast speeds during predicted meteor showers near Webb's location in space.

Last month's micrometeoroid was not from any meteor shower, NASA said. The US space agency, calling the impact "an unavoidable chance event," said it has now convened a team of engineers to study ways to avoid future impacts from similar space rocks.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope
Apple Says Will Fund Pay Later Loans Off Its Own Balance Sheet

Related Stories

NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi Devices Get YouTube Premium Access for Up to 3 Months
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, to Start With RuPay
  8. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Tipped to Get 4,500mAh Battery: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Specifications
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope, Knocked Gold-Plated Mirror Out of Alignment
  3. Apple Says Will Fund Pay Later Loans Off Its Own Balance Sheet
  4. Intel Said to Freeze Hiring in Desktop, Laptop Chip Division for Two Weeks
  5. Twitter Says Will Have Shareholder Vote by August on Sale to Elon Musk
  6. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Possess 90 Percent of Total Supply in Profit: Glassnode
  7. Snapchat's AR Camera Reaching Short-Video App MX TakaTak
  8. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With Under Display Camera Launched Globally, Sale Starts June 21
  9. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Protective Case Spotted On Youpin Platform: Report
  10. EU Unclear on Ban of Cloud Services in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine, Amends Latest Sanction Package
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.