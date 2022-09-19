Technology News
loading
  NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details

Webb’s first images show a region of the planet's eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths or colours of infrared light.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 23:36 IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA Webb Telescope

The image give details about the Huygens Crater, dark volcanic Syrtis Major and Hellas Basin.

Highlights
  • James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2021
  • Webb's first images of Mars are captured by the Near-Infrared Camera
  • Last month, James Webb Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, known for capturing some incredible images of the universe, has presented us with new pictures of our neighbouring planet, Mars. The telescope captured its first images and spectra of Mars on September 5. The James Webb Space Telescope, an international collaboration between NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), was launched in December 2021. Last month, the telescope gave us a detailed view of the Jupiter, showcasing auroras and rings surrounding the planet.

In an official blog today, NASA shared the news showcasing the Webb Telescope's first images of the red planet. According to NASA's tweet on the telescope's official Twitter handle, one of the close-up images gives details about the Huygens Crater, dark volcanic Syrtis Major and Hellas Basin.

Webb's first images of Mars are captured by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). These images show a region of the planet's eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths or colours of infrared light.

According to NASA, the Mars team will use this imaging and spectroscopic data to explore regional differences across the planet in the future. They will also look out for traces of different gases in the planet's atmosphere.

Last month, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured some intriguing photos of Jupiter, featuring some magnificent auroras on the planet. These images were also clicked using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of the observatory.

Comments

Further reading: NASA, ESA, CSA, James Webb Space Telescope, Mars, Red Planet, Jupiter
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
Comment
