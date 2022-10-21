Technology News
loading

NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope first images Pillars of Creation in 1995.

By ANI |  Updated: 21 October 2022 19:48 IST
NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust

Photo Credit: NASA

Newly formed stars are the scene-stealers in this image from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera

Highlights
  • Webb's new view will help researchers revamp their models
  • This scene was first imaged by Hubble in 1995 and revisited in 2014
  • The scene will help build a clearer understanding of how stars are formed

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape the iconic Pillars of Creation where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear at times semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation, which were first made famous when imaged by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, will help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region. Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years.

Newly formed stars are the scene-stealers in this image from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). These are the bright red orbs that typically have diffraction spikes and lie outside one of the dusty pillars. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars of gas and dust, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually form new stars.

What about those wavy lines that look like lava at the edges of some pillars? These are ejections from stars that are still forming within the gas and dust. Young stars periodically shoot out supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. The crimson glow comes from the energetic hydrogen molecules that result from jets and shocks. This is evident in the second and third pillars from the top -- the NIRCam image is practically pulsing with their activity. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old.

Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the clouds to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, there are no galaxies in this view. Instead, a mix of translucent gas and dust known as the interstellar medium in the densest part of our Milky Way galaxy's disk blocks our view of the deeper universe.

This scene was first imaged by Hubble in 1995 and revisited in 2014, but many other observatories have also stared deeply at this region. Each advanced instrument offers researchers new details about this region, which is practically overflowing with stars.

This tightly cropped image is set within the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope
Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro

Related Stories

NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
  5. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  7. Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  9. Gotham Knights PC Review: A Technical Disaster, to Say the Least
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales End October 23: Don't Miss These Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps
  2. ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites Tonight
  3. NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
  4. Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
  5. NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel
  6. Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market
  7. Snapchat+ Members Get Custom Story Expiration, More Features Released
  8. Google, Netflix Under Scrutiny in South Korea Over Network Fees
  9. Metaverse Hype Remains Stirred Despite 80 Percent Dip in Trading Volume
  10. Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Pro+ Model May Get 200-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.