Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Nearly Perfect Einstein Ring 12 Billion Light Years Away Spotted by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

Nearly Perfect Einstein Ring 12 Billion Light-Years Away Spotted by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

The rings are formed when the two galaxies are nearly perfectly aligned with each other.

Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 29 August 2022 17:40 IST
Nearly Perfect Einstein Ring 12 Billion Light-Years Away Spotted by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/Spaceguy44 and NASA

The Reddit user has aligned and colourised the images using a process known as Astropy

Highlights
  • NASA's James Webb Telescope is the most powerful space telescope today
  • The telescope recently captured a nearly perfect Einstein ring
  • A Reddit user has shared colorised versions of the Einstein ring

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a nearly perfect Einstein ring located some 12 billion light-years away. Such rings are the result of the gravitational lensing phenomena. The lensing occurs when the gravitational field from a massive object wraps space and deflects light from a distant galaxy behind it. A Reddit user recently shared a colourised picture of the ring that was captured by the world's biggest and most powerful space science telescope. The galaxy involved in its formation is called SPT-S J041839-4751.8.

To create the picture, Reddit user u/Spaceguy44, an astronomy graduate, processed data captured by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) camera after downloading it from the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes (MAST). The rings are formed when the two galaxies are nearly perfectly aligned with each other. 

The image of the Einstein ring has different filters that result in the colours we see. Red is the F1000W filter, which captures the wavelengths of light at 10µm while green colour is due to the F770W filter that picks up 7.7µm wavelength. Blue colour, meanwhile, is the F560W filter which captures the 5.6µm wavelengths.

The user aligned and colourised the images using a process known as Astropy and then further processed them.

According to u/Spaceguy44, the galaxy would have not been visible without the gravitational lensing phenomenon. “Without the lensing effect, the galaxy would probably look like most distant galaxies: a small blob of light,” the user wrote.

The student explained that one can easily observe the gravitational lensing effect at home using a wine glass. He explained that the stem and the base of the wine glass have optical properties nearly same to that of a massive gravitational lens. Hence, the zooming effect can be observed using the glass.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Einstein Ring, James Webb Telescope
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Netflix Unveils First Look at Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Movie
Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies
Nearly Perfect Einstein Ring 12 Billion Light-Years Away Spotted by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  10. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Ava Labs CEO Denies CryptoLeaks Report Alleging Payout to Sue Competitors
  2. Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms
  3. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
  4. NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
  5. IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
  7. Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
  8. Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report
  9. Jio Platforms, Meta Launch JioMart on WhatsApp for Shopping: Details Here
  10. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.