Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research

NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research

NASA's researchers at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) remotely controlled magnetic fields in the lab to manipulate the gas to form different shapes.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 19 May 2022 19:25 IST
NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The experiment did not require any assistance from astronauts

Highlights
  • NASA's Cold Atom Lab is the first-ever quantum physics facility at ISS
  • The lab is a tightly sealed vacuum chamber about the size of a minifridge
  • Scientists took atom samples for the experiment

NASA's Cold Atom Lab aboard International Space Station (ISS) has come up with a discovery that can give a new direction to quantum research. In this lab, researchers have experimented with gas to form an exotic material. Gas, when cooled to nearly absolute zero (minus 459 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273 degrees Celsius) formed small, round blobs. An article published on NASA's website compares the formation of these bubbles to that of egg yolks with thin eggshells. The ultracold atomic gas bubbles form a hollow sphere. The largest bubbles are about 1 millimetre in diameter and 1 micron thick (that's one-thousandth of a millimetre or 0.00004 inches).

NASA's Cold Atom Lab is the first-ever quantum physics facility at the International Space Station. The experiment did not require any assistance from astronauts. The lab is a tightly sealed vacuum chamber about the size of a minifridge. Researchers, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), remotely controlled the magnetic fields in the lab to manipulate the gas to form different shapes. For the experiment, scientists took atom samples and cooled them to “within a millionth of a degree above absolute zero.”

The research was published in the journal Nature on May 18.

David Aveline, lead author of the study and a member of the Cold Atom Lab science team at NASA's JPL in Southern California, noted, “These are not like your average soap bubbles. Nothing that we know of in nature gets as cold as the atomic gases produced in Cold Atom Lab. So we start with this very unique gas and study how it behaves when shaped into fundamentally different geometries. And, historically, when a material is manipulated in this way, very interesting physics can emerge, as well as new applications.”

Nathan Lundblad, the principal investigator of the new study, said, “Some theoretical work suggests that if we work with one of these bubbles that is in the BEC state, we might be able to form vortices – basically, little whirlpools – in the quantum material.” Lundblad is a professor of physics at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The new study will help researchers to further delve into the quantum nature of matter.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Quantum Physics, ISS, international space station, cold atom lab, quantum research
She Season 2 Release Date Set for June 17, Netflix and Imtiaz Ali Announce
Google’s Russian Subsidiary To File for Bankruptcy, Will Continue to Provide Free Services to Customers

Related Stories

NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  3. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  4. Moto G71s 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Set to Debut on May 24
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. HP Refreshes Its Omen 16 and Victus 15 Laptops With Revamped Thermals
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire Vero Expanded With 2 New Laptops, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition With 3D Viewing Debuts
  2. Russia Legalising Bitcoin for Payments Only a Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry and Trade
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving May 2022 Security Update: Report
  4. NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research
  5. Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids Tablets With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco C40, C40+ Confirmed in an Official Community Forum Post
  7. Solar Energy Can Now Be Generated at Night Using Earth's Radiant Infrared Heat, Claims New Research
  8. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With Support for Over 90 Sports Modes, Set to Launch in India on May 23
  9. Vivo S15 Pro, S15 With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched; Vivo TWS Air Debut: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Creates ‘Crypto Native Think Tank’, Aims to Participate in Shaping Policies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.