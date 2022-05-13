Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light Years Away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away

Little Sombrero has a bright central bulge, a thin disc of dust, and a glowing halo of gas and stars that extends into space.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 May 2022 13:27 IST
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA Hubble

NGC 7814 is 80,000 light-years wide, and billions of years old.

Highlights
  • Little Sombrero is also known as NGC 7814 or Caldwell 43
  • NGC 7814 had a bright central bulge and a halo of glowing gas
  • It was named after the larger-looking Sombrero galaxy

Astronomers can now see galaxies of all shapes and sizes from nearly every angle, thanks to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The mesmerising perspective of a galaxy seen edge-on reveals a dazzling slice of the universe. One such galaxy is the Little Sombrero, also known as NGC 7814 or Caldwell 43. On its official Instagram handle, the Hubble Space Telescope shared a photo of the galaxy. Set against a background of more distant galaxies, the Little Sombrero has a bright central bulge, a thin disc of dust, and a glowing halo of gas and stars that extends into space.

The Hubble Space Telescope captioned the image, "Hats off to you, Little Sombrero Galaxy! Also known as NGC 7814, this beautiful galaxy shines in a new view from Hubble."

It was also stated that NGC 7814 was approximately 40 million light-years away from Earth, 80,000 light-years wide, and billions of years old.

In the image, we can see the edge-on galaxy with a distinct dust lane extending from the upper right to the middle-left. The scene is also dotted with many distant galaxies.

In a blog post, NASA stated that the image of the Little Sombrero was a composite of visible and infrared observations taken by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys in 2006. The observations were made to help astronomers study the galaxy's stellar populations and shed light on the evolution of this and other galaxies like it.

NASA had stated in another blog post a few years ago that NGC 7814 had a bright central bulge and a halo of glowing gas that extended out into space. The dusty spiral arms appeared as dark streaks. They were made of a dusty material that absorbed and blocked light from the galactic centre.

The dusty spiral was named after the larger-looking Sombrero galaxy, which looks like a broad-brimmed Mexican hat. The Sombrero galaxy is 28 million light-years away and appears larger than the Little Sombrero when viewed from its edge. Though they are nearly the same size, the Sombrero appears larger because it is closer.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, Hubble Space Telescope, Little Sombrero
Elon Musk's Legal Issues Said to be Cause of Tesla, Twitter Shares Drop
Facebook, Social Media Companies Urged by US Groups to Act Against Election Disinformation

Related Stories

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Set for May 18
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  5. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  7. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  9. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  10. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
  2. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Will Be Soon, Amazon and BGMI Video Tease
  3. US, UK to Partner on Commercial Spaceflight Missions, First Lift-Off This Summer
  4. First Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 Set for This Sunday: How to Watch It and Other Details
  5. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away
  6. Google Pixel 6a Reportedly Gets Different Fingerprint Scanner Than Pixel 6 Series
  7. Facebook Parent Meta, Twitter, YouTube Asked to Archive Evidence of Suspected Russian War Crimes
  8. 9 Hours Release Date: Disney+ Hotstar Sets June 2 Premiere for Next Hotstar Specials Series
  9. Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for May 18: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.